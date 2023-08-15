“Free Kevin Brown” | Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Opens Up On Odd Suspension Upon Return To The Booth

Baltimore Orioles play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown returned to the airwaves over the weekend after being suspended for his comments made on July 23rd.

Now, before you go thinking it was something racial or out of line, it wasn’t. All Brown, who’s become one of the better announcers in the sport did was speak the truth, and somehow it got him suspended from the air.

If the reports are true and Kevin Brown really got suspended for providing the Orioles’ past record, everybody involved in the decision to punish him is unfit for their current gigs. If this is true, MLB should intervene. Would be beyond outrageous. pic.twitter.com/wtehHoMplm — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 7, 2023

On that fateful July day, Brown did nothing more than make reference to the team’s lack of success versus the Tampa Bay Rays in the past, while also saying the team has fared much better against them this season.

Brown, also noted that this season alone the team has won as many games versus the Rays that they had in the previous three seasons combined. He also showed a quick graphic detailing the lack of success in those years versus 2023.

And for that he was suspended. Odd you say?

Brown Takes High Road In Return

In his return to the airwaves on Friday night, a relaxed Brown was pretty complimentary of the team and its leadership. In fact, he posted this via social media ….

“Recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard. “I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past days,” he continued. “I have worked closely with O’s VP Greg Bader for the past four years, and John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We’re all good here in Birdland!”

While the Orioles quickly disputed that Brown had been suspended, that’s what it looked like.

Last Tuesday night fans at once again raucous Camden Yards chanted in unison ….

“Free Kevin Brown.”

Orioles Have Second-Best Record In MLB

In what many thought was a fluke to start to the season, has careened into an AL-best 73-45 record, only trailing the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves by two games.

It’s been a mixture of young rising talent, and the play of veterans like Cedric Mullins that have propelled the Orioles into a real contender in a year most figured was more a rebuilding one.

Not only that the team also has the No. 1 ranked prospect in MLB Pipeline’s top-100 in shortstop/second baseman Jackson Holliday who’s tearing it up at Double-A with the Bowie Baysox.

With Brown back in the saddle and on the call, expect Birldland to be lit come September and October.