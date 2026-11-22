Former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN NFL analyst Tom Jackson died at age 75. His passing was publicly announced on Sunday, November 22, 2026, with reports indicating he passed away “unexpectedly” on Friday, November 20th. The cause has not been disclosed.



Former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN NFL analyst Tom Jackson died at age 75. (Getty Images)

Jackson the former NFL player and analyst, played for the Denver Broncos starting in 1973 as a key member of the “Orange Crush” defense, earned three Pro Bowl selections, and was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1992. He later worked for ESPN for 29 years starting in 1987, co-hosting “NFL Primetime” and appearing on “Sunday NFL Countdown” alongside Chris Berman. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two daughters, Taylor and Morgan.

Close Friend Chris Berman Speaks Glowingly Of Jackson

Jackson’s former co-host and longtime friend Chris Berman had this to say about Jackson during Sunday’s episode of Sunday NFL Countdown.

“He was a vital 75. Tom was poignant. He was active. This is a shock.”

Berman also known as Boomer added this in a statement released by ESPN.

“All of us are stunned. I’m stunned, we’re stunned and you’re stunned. We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson.

“I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown,” he added. “It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week.”

In honor of the Broncos “Orange Crush Defense” linebacker, the entire Countdown crew wore orange ties during Sunday’s show.

Jackson’s Life And Career: From The Field To The Booth

He played for the Denver Broncos starting in 1973 as a key member of the “Orange Crush” defense, earned three Pro Bowl selections, and was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1992. He later worked for ESPN for 29 years starting in 1987, co-hosting “NFL Primetime” and appearing on “Sunday NFL Countdown” alongside Chris Berman. Jackon is one of the legendary voices and personalities that pushed the sport of football forward. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two daughters, Taylor and Morgan.

Legendary ESPN analyst Lee Corso who was Jackson’s former head coach at Louisville had this to say about the passing of his former star player.

“The best football player I ever had the best leader I ever had.”

Fans Send Condolences

“RIP, Tom Jackson. Berman and Jackson were staples for nfl highlights when I was growing up,” a fan said.

RIP. He and Chris Berman were an institution for so long. Prayers to his loved ones,” another fan said.

“Damn, when I used to watch ESPN, Berman and Jackson were a big reason. NFL Primetime was just a great show. RIP Tom,” another fan commented.

“Back in the day when this was a sports network, he and Berman were everything. RIP Tom,” a fan mentioned.

“Tom Jackson was an outstanding player, an outstanding announcer and an outstanding man. He will be greatly missed,” a fan quipped.