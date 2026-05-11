‘What In The Confederate Flag Fashion Week Is Going On?’: WNBA Fans Erupt About Caitlin Clark’s Stage Walk With N-Word Using Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen

Caitlin Clark is the talk of the WNBA again after starting her season off with 20 points in 31 minutes on 7-18 shooting to go along with seven assists and five rebounds in the first game after playing only 13 games last season.

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Nagging injuries, most recently, back stiffness continue to affect her, but she made an impact in her team’s 107-104 loss to Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings. Unfortunately for Clark, as the face of the WNBA, her actions will be scrutinized and the WNBA’s golden child has found herself in the midst of some controversy because of her affiliations.

Caitlin Clark Joins N-Word Using Country Singer Morgan Wallen On Stage Walk

Clark joined country singer Morgan Wallen during his traditional walkout on Night 2 of his tour in Indianapolis, just hours after her first game on Saturday.

The Fever star walked out with the controversial Wallen, a popular 32-year-old country singer is widely popular but his reputation took a hit back in 2021 for shouting a racial slur and then in 2024, he took his hillbilly ways to a next level, getting arrested for throwing a chair off a roof, and walking off the Saturday Night Live set prematurely in 2025.

WNBA weren’t too pleased with Clark’s decision to chum it up with a person that they see as a known racist.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is catching fan backlash for walking to stage with country singer Morgan Wallen, who previously apologized for using the N-word. Some fans don’t think that’s a good look for the face of a predominantly Black league. (Getty Images)

Wallen Apologized For Using N-Word: Comedian Phoebe Robinson Not Having It

One particular WNBA fan, comedian Phoebe Robinson came for Clark’s head with a long rant about why the face of the 70 percent Black WNBA shouldn’t be hobnobbing with people who feel it’s cool to use the N-word. It stands against everything the league was founded on.

Robinson posted a Facebook video of her commentary with a video-in-video of Clark walking with Wallen and then a flashback to the singer apologizing for using the word in a subsequent interview

“I was around some of my friends and we said dumb stuff together . In our minds its playful I don’t tknow…that sounds ignorant,” Wallen said in an exclusive interview with ABC at the time.

Fans Attack Caitlin Clark For Representing Black League, Walking To Stage With Country Singer Morgan Wallen

“What in the Confederate flag fashion week is going on, b*tch,” Robinson opens after viewing the videos of Clark and Wallen, while indulging in a sippy mug. “Why is your long-face, no-personality-having ass walking side by side a got damn known racist in complimentary Wrangler jeans when you are the motherf-ckin’ face of a predominantly Black sports league? Are you serious?” “When I say I want every white person in this damn country to go sit in a corner by themselves and eat a motherf-ckin’ green bean casserole in its entirety, in fine silence, I mean that sh*t,” Robinson added. “This is ridiculous. Like Morgan said in that clip, I know I sound ignorant. You sound ignorant. You sound and y’all look ignorant.”

Robinson continued with her rant, and fans chirped in with their own views on the controversy.

“And this is likely the stuff that caused friction in the (Indiana Fever) locker room,” another WNBA fan suggested. “They had to downplay it, but we know what happened.” “I’m surprised, y’all surprised, it’s Indiana,” one user said. “Dang it, I liked her too. He’s such a loser,” one said. “This is a white man’s wet dream come to life,” another joked, commenting on Wallen’s fanbase. “Get away from him!” one said. “Well, that’s disheartening,” another wrote. “MAGA got her,” another user said.

One fan blamed Clark’s fan base for encouraging this.

“She has made millions playing a kids’ game, and she knows dumb—– will cover for her online while she giggles walking out with a known racist.”

Clark fans are going to stand by their girl, noting that other celebrities — Black ones — have actually made songs with Wallen.

“Shoot, now we have to get Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Moneybagg yo, and Lil Durk too because they got songs with him,” one fan noted.

Sophie Cunningham Supports Clark’s Wallen Walk-In

Clark’s Indiana Fever enforcer/buddy Sophie Cunningham was also present and was overwhelmed with joy as she lounged on floor seats and recorded the Fever star walking out with Wallen.

Cunningham later shared the video on her Instagram Stories, writing a caption that read: “You bada– b—-.”

Caitlin Clark Reaches 1,000 Career Points

Clark continues to reach milestones as she surpassed 1,000 career points during Saturday’s game. The fact that she had to exit the court twice to be examined by medical staff over her stiff back is something worth keeping an eye on.

Caitlin Clark spins & scores to beat the Q3 buzzer for 1,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/snEq69THhy — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 9, 2026

“It gets out of line pretty quickly,” Clark said. “So just that, just getting my back put back in place a little bit. But other than that, feel great.” “But overall, I felt good, felt fast out there. Felt like I was literally a couple buckets away from putting together a really, really good game and helping us win.”

Stephanie White Says Clark Is Adjusting Her Body, Fixing Bad Habits

Coach Stephanie White, without actually saying it, let it be known that she will be watching Clark’s minutes closely, and this is not a problem that she can just fix in the near future.

“She has adjusted her body,” she added. “When we’re all really young, we don’t learn proper mechanics, and then it doesn’t get exposed until something happens. … This is going to be an ongoing thing. Not just her.”

The WNBA season is just starting and already there are too many storylines. It’s clear that the drama off the court will be leading the narrative again for the 2026 WNBA season.