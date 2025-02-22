“Don’t Be Trying To Buy Me Stuff You Can’t Afford”: Angel Reese Tells Cam Newton It’s Unlikely She Dates Someone Who Makes Less

WNBA star Angel Reese is currently playing the inaugural seasons of the Unrivaled league. The former LSU Tigers star, who led the program to its first national championship in 2023, saw her innate rebounding prowess and toughness quickly translate to the WNBA.







Cam Newton and Angel Reese discuss her dating life. (Screenshot/UA)

Not only is Reese making her mark on the hardwood, she’s also dabbled into the heavily saturated world of podcasting.



Angel Reese and Cam Newton Talk Dating

The former five-star recruit hosts her own show called “Unapologetically Angel,” and her most recent guest was none other than former NFL MVP and 2011 No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton.



During Newton’s appearance the two discussed a myriad of topics, with one being about what type of man Reese would date.



Mainly, would the 22-year-old, who’s impressive list of endorsement deals includes Reebok, McDonald’s and Reese’s, to name a few, be willing to date someone who doesn’t earn the type of money she does.

Tune in to Ep.24 of ‘Unapologetically Angel’ with Angel Reese who is joined by Cam Newton as they talk about dating in the NFL, using ChatGPT to get girls, high expectations & MORE! 💖 pic.twitter.com/JYlKCQNVCb — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) February 20, 2025

Reese Leaves Door Open Slightly

Reese’s response to Newton’s question sounded like this:

“It depends.”

“I have a standard of what I live up to and how I live my life, and as long as you can meet up to that and meet up to my expectations, then yeah,” she said.

“Don’t be going out of your way and trying to buy me stuff you can’t afford. Like I said, know what you’re getting yourself into.”

Reese is saying she just wants her partner to be honest and transparent about their financial status, because she can afford what she wants herself.

He also has to be taller than her, based on previous remarks she made about her next beau.

Reese Makes History

As the “Unrivaled” season has gone on at the startup league’s sole venue in the Miami suburb of Medley, Florida, Reese has made history in a few ways. A couple of weeks ago she became the first ever player to be ejected from a game. On Friday night she posted the first 20-20 game in league history posting a 22-point and 21-rebound effort as her Rose team upset the Lunar Owls (72-63) who entered the contest as the lone remaining undefeated team in the league.

Following the game, Reese, who definitely has a flair for the dramatic told reporters, “You know, got to make history,” Reese said, a big smile spreading across her face. “Being able to see my growth, I put in the work and a lot of people don’t see what I put in. It’s great to see the results out there. But obviously, I’m not done yet.”

Reese even taunted the fans of the Owls by doing their now infamous “Hootie Hoo” rally theme by chanting it and flapping her hands like an owl.

Nothing new for Reese, who did the you can’t see my face (Tony Yayo) gesture to Caitlin Clark in the final seconds of the 2023 NCAA championship game.