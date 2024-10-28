“We Been Knew Beyoncé Sold Her Soul” | Former NFL Player Le’Veon Bell Comes For Cultural Icon Following Endorsement Of Kamala Harris

As Election Day draws near, the two presidential candidates are pulling all the stops. Last Friday in Houston, Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris really went into her bag of tricks. Harris, who’s aiming to make history as the first woman to hold the highest seat in the land, had Beyoncé speak and give her a ringing endorsement in the legendary business mogul’s hometown.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Campaign For Kamala Harris

Beyoncé, who isn’t one to do many public appearances these days, was joined by close friend and former Destiny’s Child band member Kelly Rowland as they both talked and fired up the crowd. While she didn’t perform as she did at a rally in Cleveland for Hillary Clinton in 2016, Beyoncé did show and speak.

That was followed by remarks from Harris, but not everyone is OK with either. One person who’s got a lot to say about this election is former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. In fact, the former three-time All-Pro isn’t buying anything Queen Bee or Harris is selling.

Bell Chastises Beyoncé And Kamala

Following Beyoncé remarks where she introduced Harris as the next president of the United Stated, Bell took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, “We been knew Beyoncé sold her soul, give us some real news please.”

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back also posted about why he has such an issue with Harris.

“Kamala Harris NEVER answers a question directly yo. I feel like she’s always giving people the run around, or am I trippin??”

Beyonce endorsed Kamala Harris and spoke at her rally to the dismay of Trump supporter and former NFL player Le’Veon Bell. (Getty Images)

Maybe Bell isn’t the one should be talking when you consider he has fathered children by six women. The former Michigan State star should probably sit this one out.

32-year-old Le’Veon Bell, who spoke yesterday at the Trump rally in PA, has 7 kids by 6 different women, and he calls VP Harris, a married woman a “tramp”? What a POS. This is the kind of people Trump is elevating.



Decency is on the ballot. Vote Harris. pic.twitter.com/P5iT7TeS3l — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 20, 2024

Le’Veon Bell Rallies For Donald Trump

Bell’s rant comes just a week after he and former Steelers teammate Antonio Brown rallied on behalf of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Bell even stole the show with his distasteful shirt displaying the words “Trump vs Tramp” in reference to Harris.

Funny to hear him call her that when he’s the one with seven children by those six women. And if he wants to talk about Beyoncé or Harris that’s his right, but the old adage is people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw rocks.

That sounds like it fits Bell to a tee.