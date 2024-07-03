“I’ll Have Her Stretched Out Like A Quarter To 3” | Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Rapper Megan Thee Stallion During Appearance On “Club Shay Shay”

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe enjoyed a successful career on the gridiron, winning three Super Bowls and being universally recognized as one of the greatest tight ends to play the game.



Following his illustrious playing career, the outspoken Sharpe went into the broadcasting and let’s just say he’s also been highly successful in that realm as well.

Shannon Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion

From his time on FS1 as co-host of “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless, to now co-hosting with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take,” Sharpe is doing it all.



He’s also become very successful post-NFL with his hit podcasts “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap” with former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. During a recent episode of “Club Shay Shay,” which featured hit rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Sharpe was extremely apologetic for a comment he made about the platinum rapper that was intended to be a joke.

. @theestallion Receives Apology From @ShannonSharpe



"Before we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally…I told a joke. I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it." pic.twitter.com/mQbQ8CxrjM — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) July 1, 2024

Sharpe Mans Up

As his interview with the Houston-born emcee began, Sharpe apologized for some insensitive sexual comments he made in reference to the “Savage” rapper. Back in November 2023, Sharpe and his “Nightcap” co-host Ochocinco both made some pretty sexually suggestive remarks about Meg, with Sharpe saying, “I’d have her stretched out like a quarter to three.”

Feeling the need to break the ice to begin the interview, Sharpe told Meg this prior to the interview.

“Meg, before I we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally,” Sharpe said. “I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you. I didn’t know if that was going to be possible. But I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you, because I made a comment — I think it was September or October — I told a joke, I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it. So, for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say as a man I sit here before you, that I apologize.”

Meg accepted Sharpe’s dissertation of an apology, telling him “I appreciate that, thank you.”

Hot Girl Summer takes over Club Shay Shay!



A special conversation with Megan @theestallion and @ShannonSharpe drops Monday, July 1st at midnight wherever you listen to podcasts and streaming on YouTube at noon eastern. pic.twitter.com/7Mn986FSXM — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) June 30, 2024

Sharpe Joins The Rock In Lusting After Meg

While Unc did apologize and clean up his comments, he’s not the first former athlete to make comments about the beautiful emcee. In 2022, The Rock also made some comments in reference to Meg that she responded to. During an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, the legendary wrestler turned movie and business mogul saying he wouldn’t mind being her pet.

When asked for clarification, The Rock was pretty coy, saying, “We don’t have to talk about that, OK?”

But we all know what the former wrestling superstar was insinuating.

That comment caught the attention of Meg who quickly responded by showing her affirmation for The Rock’s career in the squared circle.

“That’s kind of legendary. I’m kind of epic,” she joked. “I used to watch wrestling all the time, being from Houston. Watching The Rock and how famous he is, how much of a mega-star he is — he wanna be my pet?” If The Rock Were A Dog He’d Want To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Dog; Her Rapper Boyfriend Comes For Johnson’s Wife In Return “Period. Like, we made it. We might be a little famous,” she added.

As far as what makes men love the “Hiss” rapper, it is her natural body, her unapologetic ways and just her star power and confidence.

That obviously caught the attention of Sharpe and The Rock.