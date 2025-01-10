“His Type Is Millionaires Now Not Little Funky Bi–s”: Megan Thee Stallion’s Fans Attack Lana Rhoades and Torrey Craig’s Ex Olivia Davis For Race-Baiting

Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig hasn’t been on the court for the past four games with a knee injury and there’s no timetable for his return. In the meantime, he’s staying in the news as the various women in and out of his life are taking shots at his relationship with rap entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion.

OnlyFans Model Jasmine Elizabeth Accused Torrey Craig Of Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

Following the controversial podcast of Torrey Craig’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia Davis, the NBA player felt the wrath about his recent public allegations of cheating.

Last week, allegations surfaced accusing the NBA journeyman of cheating on Megan Thee Stallion with an OnlyFans model named Jasmine Elizabeth.

Elizabeth shared purported screenshots of sexually explicit messages and also financial transactions between herself and Craig.

She was adamant about them being in a relationship during his ongoing and very public relationship with Megan. Craig dismissed the allegations as a clout chase and posted receipts of his own, showing that he has ignored Elizabeth’s attempts to contact him.

On his Instagram story, the NBA player wrote, “Ain’t no way ppl want clout that bad,” in reference to what he says is lies for attention.

Elizabeth stood by her claims in response, accusing Craig of being scared to face reality, stating, “You play this game better than you actually play on the court. The fact that you’re lying shows you’re not even worthy of Meg.”

Adding fuel to the fire is Torrey Craig’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia Davis who roasted him on a recent podcast and is back in the spotlight after the show surfaced. The clip has resulted in backlash for what people saw as racially motivated comments about the rap star.

On an episode of the “3 Girls 1 Kitchen” podcast, Olivia Davis, Lana Rhoades, and Alexa Adams discussed their dating history.

During the podcast, Craig’s ex-girlfriend Davis discussed his relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and offered her surprise that he would date Meg.

Torrey Craig’s Alleged Ex Olivia Davis And Her Friends Lana Rhoades And Alexa Adams Trend As They ‘Wonder What His Type Is’ After He Goes Public With Megan Thee Stallion



Why Do Exes Speak Up After Their Ex Person Has Gone Public With Someone Else ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/NYtNDTu5v5 — pretty.plain.gab (@celebteapot) January 9, 2025

After hooking everyone in with a clip of the women discussing the first time they were sitting in bed scrolling on Tik Tok and saw Craig with Megan Thee Stallion, there was a clear essence of privileged disgust masked in sarcasm in the air.

Davis acknowledged that the move was “kind of a flex” and that she can’t hate on it, because Megan is a mega-star.

However, co-host Lana Rhoades questioned Craig’s motivation for dating Megan, noting that “she is not the same type,” saying that his previous partners, including Davis, shared similar appearances and looked to Davis to confirm that he has a preference for blond white women.

Social media didn’t like her coming for Meg.

Social Media Defends Megan Thee Stallion Against Lana Rhoades & Olivia Davis

“It’s going to be so funny when Meg clocks them and then they’ll be crying and apologizing like a bunch of a punk ass b-tches,” one fan commented under the video.

“Lana trying to throw shade like she isn’t ran through and aging like milk. And Olivia could never compare. Shes right he upgraded with Meg. They’re all insecure,” another said.

Davis clearly got a kick out of the exchange and added fuel to the fire by making fun of and struggling to pronounce Megan’s name, which also instigated online criticism with some fans accusing Davis and her co-host of making racially insensitive remarks.

Furthermore, the social media sleuths had enough of a dating history on Craig to confirm that he dates his share of Black women, including the mother of his child.

On the podcast YouTube video, one netizen commented, “First of all, Megan is everybody’s type…bffr!! And the fact that y’all really acted like y’all didn’t know who she was is crazy! This entire interview was the most subpar interview I’ve ever watched. This entire video show how dense you three really are…it’s giving jealous and hurt!”

Another joined the parade; “It’s Megan THEE STALLION you dumb f-ck nobody.”

Most of the responses were in agreement that Craig’s hookup with Megan is definitely an upgrade.

One fan said: “i guess his type is millionaires now not little funky b-tches who gossip for money.”

Most fans acknowledged the reunion podcast, which was two years in the making, was an embarrassing clout chase.

One YouTube user said, “this is so embarrassing like okayyy lord farquaad, melman the giraffe and sid the sloth a bunch of mean girls”

In the beginning of the show Roades opens by asking the co-hosts what lessons in dating they have to share with other women, so they don’t make the same mistakes.

With the “3 Girls” YouTube channel having 1 million followers, it didn’t seem as if anyone was happy with what they were hearing.