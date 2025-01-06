“The Fact You’re Lying Shows You’re Not Even Worthy of Meg”: OnlyFans Model’s Tirade Against Megan Thee Stallion’s $21M NBA Boyfriend Includes Damaging Receipts

Rap diva Megan Thee Stallion’s career is burgeoning, she’s ignoring all backlash for rap star Tory Lanez still being incarcerated after being convicted of shooting her in the foot and she seemed to have a steady relationship going with her boyfriend, Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig.

In latest developments Craig, a 6.0 points per game scorer over eight NBA seasons with Denver, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Indiana and Chicago, has been accused of cheating on Megan, but the 34-year-old journeyman claims it’s all cap.

OnlyFans Model Exposes Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, NBA Player Torrey Craig

Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk

An OnlyFans star by the name of Jasmine Elizabeth exposed her alleged fling with Craig by posting screenshots of messages between them. She also dropped receipts in the form of direct financial payments made to her from Craig, who made over $2.5M last season and has a net worth of nearly $21M, according to reports.

So he definitely has money to burn.

Their alleged leaked conversations included communication of a sexually explicit nature, with Craig asking her if she’s “ever made a sex tape.” He also reportedly told her thst he wants to “suck the milk” out of her breasts.

@theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram

Chicago Bulls Star Denies He Cheated On Megan Thee Stallion With OnlyFans Model

The messages, dated between May 2023 and December 2024, allegedly conflict with the timeline of Craig and Megan Thee Stallion’s love affair, which popped off in August.

The basketball player vehemently denied the claims, writing on his Instagram Stories: “Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [laughing emoji].”

He also produced his own receipts, a screenshot of a bunch of unanswered messages from the woman, suggesting he knows her but hasn’t responded to her messages because he is involved with Megan.

Craig additionally shared a clip of a woman showing how to create fake messages, implying that is what Elizabeth did.

Elizabeth didn’t let Craig’s denials ride that easily. She accused him of deleting his messages and she posted another damning screenshot of him asking her to “be my wife.”

She also produced some very spicey commentary, saying “You play this game better than you actually play on the court. I’m done after this but why are you erasing stuff to validate yourself. You always in my close friends keeping tabs on me, FaceTiming me and sending me money.

OnlyFans Model Jasmine Elizabeth Says Torrey Craig Is Not Worthy Of Megan Thee Stallion

Then she took a deeper dig at Craig, calling him a liar who isn’t worthy of dating Hot Girl Meg.

“Since 2023 you’ve made effort up until now. We have endless text messages etc. and then you called my phone last night to delete it because you’re guilty. The fact you’re lying shows you’re not even worthy of Meg.”

Further removing herself from blame in the situation, while assassinating Craig’s character, the OnlyFans star continued: “I didn’t even know you and Meg were a thing until the shaderoom posted y’all in the bed after I told you about my situation and you felt some type of way. Then you kept talking to me all the way up till now which made me believe something otherwise. Sorry.”

@theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram

“Then you delete everything. There’s no need for women to go against other women; men never take accountability, and it damages women further on both sides by playing games. You play this game better than you actually play on the court. You may get to start after this.”

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to comment on the drama, but it seems to always find her.

2024 was a huge year for her brand. On Feb. 2 Megan signed a groundbreaking distribution deal with Warner Music Group allowing her to remain independent and retain her masters and publishing. Megan dropped a self-titled album in June and whether she’s twerking at a show with Angel Reese or admitting that she lied to Gayle King about not being in a sexual relationship with Lanez or twerking for Kamala Harris at a presidential rally in Atlanta, she finds a way to make the headlines.

The three-time Grammy winner has also inked brand deals with Planet Fitness and Nike, with both giving her “so much creative input.”

Stay tuned for the next chapter in this latest episode of NBA ballers and their celebrity women.