Megan Thee Stallion Signs An Historically Empowering Record Deal, And She’s Dropping Her Own Women’s Workout Line With Nike

Megan Thee Stallion will be the first to tell you that “Black History Month been good to me.”

Since finally completing her obligations to former manager Carl Crawford and record label 1501 Certified Entertainment last fall and joining Roc Nation Management, the superstar rapper has made every next move her best move.

From allegedly getting shot in the foot by rapper and lover Tory Lanez — a crime he’s currently imprisoned for — to the incredible amount of media attention that controversial incident brought her from fans and people who she would consider roadblocks on her way to superstardom.

She manages to flip every potentially damaging incident into a win. Very Jay-Z-like. Her recent battle with Nicki Minaj includes millions of downloads, streams and dirt throwing, that gets the social media mosh pit going and results in more dollars in Megan’s pocket. More promotion for her album. More love from the Cardi B fans who refuse to root for Nicki Minaj. Meg’s brand hasn’t suffered one bit, no matter how she handles her beef or her street life.

Her twerk game is still official, her musical delivery continues to elevate, and she’s protected by the unbreakable Roc Nation umbrella. The 28-year-old’s career is about to take off to even greater heights with several brand alignments she has in the fold.

Megan Thee Stallion x Nike

In addition to reaching her highest ambitions in the music game, Meg continues to expand and partner with iconic brands of industry. They say you haven’t made it in sports or entertainment until you collab with Nike.

Well, according to reports, Meg has been chiseling her body in the gym and bringing fans and followers along via Instagram.

Now fans can copy Megan’s dance routines and coordinate with her outfits, as the Grammy winner recently teased an upcoming collaboration with Nike in a new workout video with a voiceover detailing what’s coming from Megan X Nike.

This is the second time Megan has teased the collab, first hinting at it on New Year’s Eve, when she performed in a purple Nike outfit and sneakers with “Hottie” written on the soles.

“I cannot wait to tell y’all about this,” she says in the video in response to the overwhelming interest she’s received for her workout wear. “It’s here and you better get ready to load this up in your cart.”

According to Megan, Nike is very open to her fashion ideas, and she presented them with a list of clothing she wanted to create. The ideas for the line are inspired by Megan’s personal experience in the gym.

Nike has collabed with Meg in the past.

“I went to Nike headquarters and said, ‘Nike, we need some sports bras for the big t*tty b*tches. We need some sh*t that’s going to make the long-legged girls look poppin’, we need to turn these ponies into stallions …’” she explained. “They said, ‘Megan, go in the lab and make the Hot Girl System sh*t,’ and that’s what we’re doing!” What Kind Of Athletic Wear Will Megan Create? During the latest workout video, Meg is wearing a red-and-black tank bodysuit over a sports bra that she promises will be part of the collection when the set reaches stores this month.

Meg’s lineup includes bodysuits, shorts, bras, and crop tops that can be worn in the gym or just hanging out with friends on a nice day.

“If you want to look like a stallion for Hot Girl Summer, y’all better go load this sh*t up in your cart,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Major Deal With Warner Music Group

The Grammy-winning rapper announced on Feb. 2 that she inked an unprecedented major deal with Warner Music Group.

The Houston native will maintain her status as an independent artist while receiving distribution and marketing services from WMG and also preserving the rights to her master recordings and publishing, which is invaluable for an artist to pull off in their first major deal.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” the 28-year-old said in a statement released by Rolling Stone. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

Megan’s entertainment and music brand, Hot Girl Productions, will release several projects in partnership with the music and entertainment giant, which will assist with radio promotion and other marketing services.

Hot Girl Productions has already released Megan’s “Cobra” and “Hiss” singles, which are breaking records.

“HISS” officially joins “Paint The Town Red” as the only female rap solo songs to reach #1 on the Billboard Global 200.



— Megan Thee Stallion holds the record for the highest debut by a female rapper with a solo song in the history of the chart. #HISSTORY #MEGANSLAW pic.twitter.com/RsaYhuaZUP — BcG. Magazine (@bcg_magazine) February 5, 2024

A very important aspect of her new deal is that Megan will keep creative control of her image and work. She decides which artists she wants to collaborate with and help build her brand.

Megan showed appreciation for her fans as she enthusiastically announced the news on Instagram.

“Thank you GOD 🙏🏽 Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!!” she wrote to her nearly 32 million followers. “Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist and OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING.” She continued, “This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artists still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me I fought for MYSELF.” WMG Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada was all in on Thee Stallion, who went independent in 2023.

“Meg is not just a superstar. She’s an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape,” Lousada said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “So many relate to her remarkable story and have witnessed her come into her power on her own terms. At Warner, we’re creating an environment where original talents can explore both their creativity and entrepreneurialism, while building long-term careers.”