Stephen A. Smith Thinks “Nasty” Astros First Baseman David Hensley Caught More Than Megan Thee Stallion’s Pitch In His Glove

Stephen A. Smith wants the world to know that his mother raised him right and that his gentlemanly courtesy extends to rap artist Megan Thee Stallion. Smith playfully ripped into Houston Astros first baseman David Hensley during the latest episode of his “Know Mercy” podcast for having his hands a little too low during a hug with the rapper after the first pitch throw she delivered at last Thursday’s Astros season opener.

“Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch in Houston for the Astros,” Smith said on the podcast. “I know that there’s a lot to walk away from. I mean, that white outfit she was wearing was very nice. She looked very nice in that. That’s one thought to walk away from.”

The Cautious Mr. Smith

Smith knows firsthand when it’s time to be cautious, and he has done it. During an episode of “The Breakfast Club” last October, Smith revealed that there had been times when he felt like some women were trying to set him up. In Dallas during the 2011 NBA Finals, he said three women hit him up at a hotel, and sensing it too good to be true he ultimately rejected their advances.

In this case, Smith believes Hensley should have used better judgment when hugging the star.

“The one thing I walked away from, and I forgot the guy’s name, but he had his hand on her backside,” Smith continued. “Yes, he did. Yes, he did. He did it quick, but he ain’t supposed to be touching her like that. He ain’t supposed to be touching her like that. If I was her man I’d have a problem with that.”

Hensley did have his baseball-gloved hand and wrist below the waist for a split second while hugging Megan after her first pitch. Smith would eventually call the move “naughty,” but was Hensley being slick? In reality, he could have placed his hand on her exposed lower back to avoid getting any field dirt on her crisp white jeans.

Keep your hands above the waste after the Megan Thee Stallion first pitch, sir! pic.twitter.com/mdRyhEGyb8 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 3, 2023

Fields of Dreams Beef

“I’ll tell you that right now; I’m just saying. I understand, but that was naughty,” Smith continued. “He shouldn’t have done that. Keep your hands above the waist, around the middle of the back or the upper back. I think that’s safe. The lower you go, the lower you seem.”

Megan joins a list of Houston rap glitterati who have thrown out the first pitch at an Astros game; Bun B and Travis Scott also have made the throw on their home team’s mound.

The pitch for Megan was also a full-circle moment with the man who started her music career, former major league baseball player Carl Crawford. Megan inked a record deal with Crawford’s Houston-based independent label 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2018. However, the two fell out as she signed with another more prominent label and signed with Roc Nation management, which chartered her to chart-topping success.

The two then engaged in a messy legal battle. Earlier this year, Crawford attempted to make amends with the rapper and he took to Instagram ahead of her first pitch to call her “iconic.”

Carl Crawford wants the whole Houston to come out this Friday to welcome Megan Thee Stallion back to Houston ✨ pic.twitter.com/nUCDp2SABg — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) March 29, 2023

H-Town Hot Girl Summer

“The Queen of the Hotties and one of the most iconic female artists of our time will be touching down. We want the entire Community of Texas to help 1501 Certified Entertainment welcome Queen of the Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion, back to the City of Houston.”

Crawford did not doubt whether he looked at Megan as one of his artists and heralded her return to H-Town.

“We look forward to continuing to support our 1501 artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in all of her future endeavors. We would like all of our 1501 supporters to join us in fully welcoming Megan Thee Stallion back home, to Texas!”

Between MLB players possibly catching sneaky feels of the Stallion or day-one local baseball stars turned label heads, Megan is polarizing in the field of dreams.

