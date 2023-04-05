Caitlin Clark An Ally? | Iowa Star Says Angel Reese Shouldn’t Be Criticized For Taunting Gestures Made Toward Her In NCAA Title Game

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark has been in the news a lot in her NCAA career. But never more than the last couple days, following Iowa’s championship game loss to the LSU Tigers on Sunday night.

She has finally broken her silence about the media firestorm that has transpired. One that first lady Jill Biden got caught up in for a second.

Clark finally spoke on Tuesday, and what she had to say might have surprised some people who were trying to race bait and make the situation on the court between the two competitive superstars personal.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all."



Caitlin Clark said she thought Angel Reese received too much backlash for her celebrations during the championship game. (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/i8tZyO8bai — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2023

Clark Becomes An Ally For Reese

During Tuesday’s afternoon SportsCenter, Clark received the Wooden Award adding to her AP and Naismith Player of the Year Awards. ESPN’s Jeremy Schapp didn’t miss the opportunity to ask Clark about it the trendiest topic in sports right now.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” said Clark. “I’m just one that competes, and she compteted. I think everybody knew where she was going to be a little trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. “We’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. You, know Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game — the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her and even the entire LSU team. They played an amazing game.”

There it is, the player that was involved in the situation saw nothing wrong with Reese’s actions. Clark’s response clears up any confusion between the two talented hoopers. It also says stop trying to drum up a story from nothing, and focus on what happened on the floor, and in the game.

Most Viewed Women’s Game Of All-Time

But lost in the most-viewed women’s game of all-time (9.9 million, but peaked at 12.6 million) was the late moment situation between Clark and Tigers star Angel Reese.

The “Bayou Barbie,” as Reese is affectionately called, made it her point to give Clark a little of her own medicine, by doing the John Cena “you can’t see me” gesture while also pointing at her finger to say I’m getting a ring.

While Clark never really acknowledged Reese, it’s the same thing Iowa’s star has done numerous times throughout the season and tourney to opponents. A case of “ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun.”

The gesture drew the ire of many, with some calling Reese classless, but those same folks were also calling Clark passionate when she did it. It shed light on what has long been a double standard in this country.

Since then, while Reese has defended her actions on numerous occasions, Clark has been quiet, that is until Tuesday.

Clark Says She Hasn’t Been On Social Media Since Loss

Clark, the Des Moines, Iowa, native told Schapp, that she hasn’t been that active on any social media platform since the game. Instead, she’s opted to revel in what her team accomplished, and what Sunday’s game and the Final Four as a whole did for women’s basketball.

"Men have always had trash talk. … You should be able to play with that emotion. … That's how every girl should continue to play."



Caitlin Clark discussed if women are held to a different standard than men on @OTLonESPN. pic.twitter.com/JY7MWlOuVq — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2023

“I haven’t been on social media a ton since we lost,” Clark told “SportsCenter.” “But I think the biggest thing is, it was a competitive, super, super fun game. That’s what’s going to bring more people to our game. I think the viewership speaks for itself. “I’m just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeve, and so everybody else. So that should never be torn down. That should never be criticized because I believe that’s what makes this game so fun. That’s what draws people to this game. That’s how I’m going to continue to play. That’s how every girl should continue to play.”

Clark emphasized not being critical of a player’s passion and emotion, but instead praising them for it. And she’s also saying leave Angel Reese along, she’s earned the right to talk her “ish.”

