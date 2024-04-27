Is Caitlin Clark The Best Shooter In WNBA History? | Here’s Why She’s Not Just Yet

As 2024 WNBA No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, who is known for her long-range bombing at Iowa, prepares to embark on her professional career beginning next month, the question surrounding her as the greatest shooter in league history will surely arise.

Clark, the do-it-all back-to-back AP and Naismith Player of the Year, did some things shooting the basketball that we haven’t seen on the college level, like Clark making 548 threes in her career at Iowa at a 38 percent clip.



Clark Shot Higher Three-Point Percentage Than Steph Curry

Not even the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — who made 414 in his collegiate career at a 41 percent clip — was able to do what Clark did during her illustrious career at Iowa.



Clark’s elite shotmaking in many ways does mirror that of Curry’s when you factor in that she gets open through constant movement, step-backs and just breaking down her defender off the off the dribble.

It’s a sight to behold, but has she done enough to be declared the greatest shooter in WNBA history without playing a single game?

Clark Will Finish Career As Greatest Shooter, Not There Yet

To call Clark the greatest sniper in WNBA history is disrespectful to greats like Diana Taurasi who’s still going strong at the age of 41. The UConn Huskies legend has made the most threes in league history (1,360).

In a 99-91 win, Diana Taurasi became the WNBA’s all-time leader in three-point makes, surpassing Katie Smith’s mark of 906. She hit eight three-pointers in the victory, tying her then WNBA record for most threes in a game.



🗓️6/1/17

📽️WNBA pic.twitter.com/CoPdBe8SDP — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 5, 2020

A career 37 percent shooter from deep, Taurasi right now would have to be considered the shooting GOAT until proven otherwise.

Speaking on ESPN during the women’s Final Four, Taurasi, who’s known to have a nasty streak, had this to say about Clark and the WNBA.

“Reality is coming. We all went through it. That happens on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side. You look super-human playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to have come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

While it may sound like hate from Taurasi, it’s definitely reality for Clark who’s gonna be tested by the best women’s players in the world every time she steps on the court. She’ll have her work cut out for her, but with her dynamic skill set and floor game she’ll adjust and be one of the league’s top players and eventually its best shooter.

Taurasi Isn’t The Only One Clark Will Have To Overtake

While Lady D leads the way, there are some other great shooters who as of now are ahead of Clark as well. Taurasi’s close friend and former UConn teammate Sue Bird is one of them. In her career Bird knocked down (1,001) triples at a 39 percent clip. That type of shooting was a huge reason she was able to play 19 seasons and helped guide the Seattle Storm to four WNBA championships.



Then there’s also Katie Smith, the sharpshooter who helped lead now Detroit Shock, who are now the Dallas Wings, to WNBA titles in 2006 and 2008, taking home Finals MVP in 2008. In her career Smith who was a known marksman at Ohio State, shooting 37 percent from three in her career and making (906), which only trails Taurasi and Bird on the all-time list.



Honorable Mention Snipers

A few other deep threats are Becky Hammon (829), Tina Thompson (748) and Katie Douglas (727). Coming into the league, Clark is arguably a better shooter than all three of them because of her natural ability to create her own offense and make others better at the same time.

You don’t lead the nation in scoring, assists and three-pointers made per game and just become easy to guard at the WNBA level.

When it’s all said and done Clark will own the WNBA shooting records, just like Steph Curry has done in the NBA.