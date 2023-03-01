MLB Star Carl Crawford Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion | Rap Star’s Former Manager Caught Up In Social Media Beef

Former MLB All-Star and 1501 Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford is coming clean and apologizing for his years long beef with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The ex-big leaguer admits to never having a problem with Meg and allowing social media to fuel the beef and that he went along with it for the clout and entertainment factor.



Carl Crawford apologizes to his former artist Megan The Stallion for letting social media fuel business beef. (Screenshot/YouTube CC)

Carl Crawford Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” Crawford told TMZ. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet.

“I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that. You not gon’ hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I’m doing something like this. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy. I normally don’t do stuff like that. I think I just got wrapped up in the whole scheme of things that was going on. We all make mistakes. I’m not on nobody’s side with that. I was just… I don’t even know.”

Carl Crawford Publicly Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion and Names New 1501 Entertainment Presidenthttps://t.co/JZDQFRSFvw#news#inew_news pic.twitter.com/Dhxl4mAR1Z — inew news (@inew_news) February 28, 2023

Crawford said he wants to make amends and that he regrets his past actions.

Crawford and Meg have taken each other to court and Crawford was seen in a social media clip associating with rapper Tory Lanez, who later was convicted of shooting Meg.

The whole situation is disgusting and shows what can happen when people take things way too far and can’t move on from conflicts.

Meg and Crawford’s issues led the rapper to leave 1501 and sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

There Is Still A Legal Dispute

After she signed with Roc Nation, Meg filed a lawsuit against 1501 and Crawford in 2020 over a contract dispute. After years of firing shots at each other online, Meg filed another lawsuit in February 2022 following the release of “Something For Thee Hotties” in which she demanded that the project counted as an album to fulfill her contract with 1501.

The label countersued and asserted that the project was just a “bull**t a** mixtape.” After she dropped her ““Traumazine” album a few months later, Meg adjusted her lawsuit to seek $1 million in damages and stated that the LP counted to fulfill her contract.

Crawford and Meg’s legal dispute over the contract has yet to be resolved.

Crawford also revealed in the interview that he’s stepping down as president of 1501 and introduced Kai “Verse” Tyler as the new president.

As far as apologies go, it was lacking. It’s up to Meg whether she decides to accept it or not.

But playing out a contract dispute over social media where fanatics can interject themselves into real world events is dangerous.

We’ve seen how social media is used in our political discourse to insight violence. What if somebody who is a Crawford fanatic and hates women decided to get involved and do something to Meg?

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

She’s already dealt with online vitriol as a result of this beef.

Here’s hoping this apology puts an end to it in the public discourse.