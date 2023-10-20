Finally Free! Carl Crawford And Megan Thee Stallion Settle Their Legal Battle But With Other Artists Jumping Ship Was Meg Right?

The three-year contractual feud between recording artist Megan Thee Stallion and former MLB player Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified record label is finally over. The two settled. However, it is unclear if there was a financial transaction that ended the disagreement.

“Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” 1501 said per Billboard. The four-time All-Star and label president Carl Crawford said in the statement that he and his company “wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

The dispute happened in 2018 before the Houston native was known to millions. Once she signed a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2019, her attorneys alerted her to the contract deal points not being favorable for her or, in her words, “crazy,” and the court battle began.

The Court Battle

Megan filed against 1501 in August 2022, claiming $1 million in damages because the label “systematically failed” to pay enough royalties and had “wrongfully allowed for excessive marketing and promotion charges.”

Crawford’s last stand was to sue Megan for “harrassment” for asking the court to appoint a third-party receiver to take control of 1501’s finances in April. She believed if her lawsuits against Crawford resulted in wins, he did not have enough cash reserves to fulfill any future judgments.

Additionally, Crawford revealed back in March that he never really had a problem with Megan, but allowed social media to fuel the beef. He used the attention for the clout it provided.

“I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion,” Crawford said to TMZ. “It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem. I think I just got wrapped up in the whole scheme of things that was going on. We all make mistakes. I’m not on nobody’s side with that. I was just… I don’t even know.”

Sounds Familiar

Since that admission, Crawford has lost his then-label president Kai “Verse” Tyler, and now former 1501 artist Erica Banks. The female emcee rapped about why she deserted Crawford, and it sounds familiar to Megan’s former claims.

“Give a fck about that label they see me / And they owe me some money, they greedy,” Banks raps on “Real Rap B**h.”

Megan Thee Stallion is now a free agent; undoubtedly, with her high entertainment stock, she will continue to make waves in the music business. However, the artists ringing Crawford’s name in the music business are gone.