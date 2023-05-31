Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating Fellow Roc Nation Signee Romelu Lukaku? | WAP Queen Seen Cozied Up With Soccer Star At Wedding Abroad

Over the weekend Houston rapstress Megan Thee Stallion and soccer star Romelu Lukaku were spotted getting pretty cozy at the wedding of Lukaku’s Inter Milan teammate in Italy.



Megan Thee Stallion Has Gone International?

The sighting of Megan and Lukaku seems to have brought some clarification as to whether she and boyfriend of two years, Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, are still an item.

The hip-hop artist and Italian football league player being seen together comes on the heels of Megan and the aforementioned Fontaine unfollowing each other on social media back in February, leaving fans scrambling to figure out if they’d broken up.

After seeing her with Lukaku, the answer is crystal clear, and Megan who believes in “hot girl summers,” seems to be making sure she has one in 2023.

Fans didn’t waste much time commenting on seeing Megan with Lukaku, and of course Fontaine’s name was trending pretty heavily because of it.

All that crashing out Pardi was about to do, all the extra internet antics yall hyped him up for, just for her to end up with a laid back nonchalant Congolese dude🇨🇩😂



Moral of the story, she might like you for now but she really want an African😁 https://t.co/jz0pxMWS7r — Mr. Up 1 🇨🇩 (@Myy__Jiggy) May 30, 2023

While there was reportedly no response from Megan’s rep to People, we all have eyes and it looks as if the “Lukaku Stallion” mashup is official.

Lukaku And Megan Are Managed By Roc Nation

Being managed under the same Roc Nation umbrella also could’ve played a role in the two allegedly dating. Lukaku, the Belgian goal-scorer signed with Jay-Z’s brand in 2018. At the time becoming the first Premier League player to join Roc Nation Sports.



Megan became a member of the brand in 2019. She’s also a Nike ambassador, the maker of the cleats that Lukaku endorses on the field.

Megan was reportedly even seen at an Inter Milan soccer match not too long ago. Lukaku is on loan from Premier League Club Chelsea.

📸| Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion we're spotted together at Lautaro Martínez's wedding 👀 pic.twitter.com/crWbMwj27c — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 29, 2023

Megan Has Had Tumultuous Last Couple Years

While we don’t know if this is serious or just something fun, either way the “Savage” rapper looks happy and that’s what’s important.



The three-time Grammy winner has dealt with the fallout from her incident with fellow musician Tory Lanez, where Megan was shot in her feet in July 2020.



The trial which recently ended in Lanez being found guilty of shooting her.

She also dealt with fallout from her former label 1501 records, whose CEO is former MLB star Carl Crawford.

After nearly four years of back-and-forth over the friction that began when she joined Roc Nation, Crawford seemingly apologized to the Houston rapper.

He also apologized for his April 2022 meeting with Lanez in a nightclub in an attempt to be petty toward Megan.

The “WAP” queen has seemingly put all of that behind her and she’s searching for a calmer, classier relationship.