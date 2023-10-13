Counterstrike! Former Baseball Star Turned Hip-Hop Label Boss Carl Crawford Sues Megan Thee Stallion For Harassment

The drama in the Houston music scene still revolves around megastar Megan Thee Stallion and former major league baseball star Carl Crawford. As the owner of 1501 Certified, Crawford was one of the first believers in Megan. However, their relationship has soured since her meteoric rise in the music industry.

Now Crawford is suing Megan for “harassment” for asking the court to appoint a third-party receiver to take control of 1501’s finances in April. Megan believes that Crawford and his business associates, including label execs Gee Robertson and Houston business legend J. Prince, are not compensating her but enriching themselves by selling her music.

In addition, she is afraid that 1501’s cash reserves are running low, with one of her attorneys reportedly telling the court that one of the primary bank accounts of the label had less than $10k in it. Megan also believes that most of the millions deposited into the account have been withdrawn. She is concerned that there may not be any funds left for any financial judgment she may receive from her lawsuit.

Crawford Feels Disrespected

1501 and Crawford want Megan sanctioned for “knowingly filing and maintaining groundless and frivolous claims” and asking for an official to take control of 1501’s funds. Crawford and 1501 believe the request was in “bad faith and solely for harassment.”

However, Megan believes that the terms of her deal with 1501 are unfair, while Crawford argues that Megan has yet to satisfy all her contractual obligations. The rapper sued in 2022, asking for her 2021 album “Something for Thee Hotties” to be counted as an album owed on her 1501 contract. 1501 claims the project was not an album because it was only 29 minutes and includes material previously available on sites like YouTube.

An album or LP (Long Play) typically refers to a full-length body of work featuring between 7-29 tracks and usually has a running time of roughly 35-60 mins.

The two parties have been at odds in the court system for years and are getting prepared for the trial determining whether Megan is free from her contract. Megan is fresh from her case against Tory Lanez, who she accused of shooting her in the foot. The rapper was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole.