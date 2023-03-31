ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Came From Humble Beginnings, But His New Basketball Camp Is Nearly $3K | What About The Hood?

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was once a hooper in college when he attended Winston-Salem State University. Since those days Smith has been relegated to talking about the game. And while he often insinuates that he can still boogie a bit on the hardwood, he knows he’s better behind the mic.

Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp

But that hasn’t stopped Smith from landing his own basketball camp which will take place in August. The camp is being dubbed the Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp at IMG Academy, and is scheduled for Aug. 6-12. That sounds nice, and, guess what, it’s only gonna cost you $2899 to send your child to the camp.

Smith the host of ESPN’s hit debate show “First Take” and also an analyst on “NBA Countdown,” recently dabbled in the podcast world with his hit “Know Mercy” with SAS podcast. He had this to say about the big news.

“To have my own basketball camp associated with IMG Academy is an incredible opportunity for me to share my story and help inspire the next generation,” said Smith. “Providing advice on what it takes to succeed not only on the court, but also beyond the shot clock, is something I’m very passionate about. I’m very honored that IMG Academy sees me as someone who can be an extension of its mission of empowering student-athletes to win in their future, preparing them for college and for life.”

Primetime duo @stephenasmith and IMG Academy host the ultimate camp experience, August 6-12 🏀🔥



Campers will have the opportunity to meet ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, participate in a Q&A, and learn from top coaches with pro and collegiate experience!



🔗: https://t.co/3ZnBUHsgNF pic.twitter.com/Aro6tbSlyj — IMG Academy (@IMGAcademy) March 30, 2023

What Are You Getting For Nearly $3K ?

Packages for the camp start at nearly $3K, but that’s actually cheaper than most of IMG’s traditional long-standing camps. But what exactly is a student-athlete getting for a price that steep?

Campers will get full access to all events that involve Smith, from a question-and-answer session with who many call the face of ESPN. They’ll also receive all the exclusive Stephen A. Smith gear that’s given out for the week. No matter what, it’s still a pretty haul for a camp, but it’s also an opportunity to see and use some of the best facilities in high school sports at the IMG campus.

Stephen A. Smith has partnered with IMG Academy in Florida for a weeklong summer basketball camp https://t.co/4EVgUDMWgI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2023

Smith Played For “Big House” Gaines

Smith grew up in New York playing ball and even earned a scholarship to play for Winston-Salem State and legendary coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines. Smith’s time on the court for the Rams was cut short due to injuries. In an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal, Smith told reporters this.

“I tried to play for Coach Gaines, I just couldn’t after I got hurt.”

But that didn’t stop Smith, who says that pushed him into journalism. It was there Smith began his hot-take career by writing a piece urging the man who’d brought him to WSSU to retire.

“I told him coach, I’m scared,” Smith told “The Undefeated.” “I’m not going to let you drop dead on the sideline.” The school wanted to expel Smith but Gaines stood up for him, telling them to “leave him [Smith] alone.”

So in essence you can say “Big House” Gaines is a huge reason for Smith having a camp and being where he is in his career as a journalist.