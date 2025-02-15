“These Kids Are Influenced By All The Wrong Things”: Eagles Superfan Gillie Da Kid Says Rap Culture Is Lost

Philadelphia Eagles superfan Gillie Da Kid is still reveling in his hometown squad winning its second Super Bowl in eight seasons.



RELATED: “This Will Be Worse Than What The Hitman Did To Martin” | Podcaster Gillie Da Kid Compares Himself To Allen Iverson, Secures One-on-One With Jamal Crawford

The Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was also the franchise’s second Super Sunday appearance in three season and fifth overall. The former rapper turned NFL hype man is also the host of the hot podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game.”

Gillie Da Kid Shares Pain Of Son Being Shot

In wake of the Eagles winning the big game, Gillie made an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. During the podcast Sharpe mentioned the death of Gillie’s son, Devin Spady, who went by his rap name YNG Cheese.



Spady was murdered in July 2023. Per Gillie, it was a case of mistaken identity, as Spady wasn’t the target but was killed for being in the wrong place at the wrong time in the Olney section of Philly. The killing shook Gillie to the core, and he expressed that in speaking with Sharpe.

"These kids are influenced by all the wrong things. … These kids actually think that you can't make it as a rapper unless you k*lled somebody. This is the mindset" – @gilliedakid pic.twitter.com/1PTuRXeGoq — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 12, 2025

Gillie Says 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Murdered His Son

As he discussed his son’s unfortunate and tragic slaying, Gillie, whose real name is Nasir Fard revealed who he claims the killer was. Per Gillie, it was 17-year-old Philly basketball star Noah Scurry, who himself was gunned down this year. Sharpe asked Gillie how familiar was he with Scurry.

“Nah, I never met him,” Gillie said. “Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered.”

“’Cause the kid had just got shot 17 times. He was walking with his mom and he got murdered, and then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first,” Gillie continued.

Gillie even said that star athletes are “protected” in their neighborhoods.

But that didn’t help Scurry, who, as reported by The Shadow League, was gunned down in January after releasing his first rap song.



Negative Influence Plays A Huge Role In The Hood

Despite Scurry being a talented hooper, the streets claimed him, and, according to Gillie unfortunately that’s the way of life in and around the hood

“You don’t understand, he got videos out where he got a Joker mask on, bunch of guns in his hand,” Gillie added. “These kids are influenced by all the wrong things. The sh-t that don’t matter. The sh-t that once upon a time when I was growing up in the ghetto, I was influenced by.”

“That’s what we grew up in. These kids don’t know no better,” he added. “These kids actually think you can’t make it as a rapper unless you killed somebody. Unless you did something out here in these streets. This is the mindset.”

Blow The Whistle

All last season Gillie was blowing the whistle following each and every Eagles win. He took the show to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, and on Friday he closed out the celebratory parade which saw over 1 million fans pack Broad Street with the hit made famous by rapper Too Short.