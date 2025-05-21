‘Engagement Farmer Who Gives Voice…To The Worst Sports Fans’: While Haters Blast RG3, He and Wife Grete Are Selling Booty Bands By The Boatload

Robert Griffin III is trending all over the place, on every single social media platform. Some fans don’t like him, other support him. While social media battles it out, he and wife Grete are cashing out.

“Robert Griffin III becoming an engagement farmer who gives voice and credence to the worst sports fans is just sad. He’s been on this for a good while now, so his recent tweets do not surprise me at all. It’s just disappointing to see,” said one fan who doesn’t agree with the way Griffin responded to ESPN analyst Ryan Clark or handled the Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark drama.

Robert Griffin III vs. Ryan Clark:

RG3’s battle with Ryan Clark that started out as an Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark debate turned a bit ugly when Clark used Griffin’s interracial marriage as the reason why he is choosing Caitlin Clark’s side in the rivalry. The discourse between the former ESPN colleagues started over the Fever-Sky game and what transpired after Clark was hit with a flagrant foul on an aggressive defensive play on Reese that sent Chi Barbie sprawling to the floor, nearly leading to a fight.

RG3 Says Angel Reese’s ‘Hate’ For Caitlin Clark Deeper Than Just Basketball

Griffin, who reacted in a video on X with his wife, Grete Griffin, sitting in the background, said that he believed Reese “hated” Caitlin Clark.

In a fierce rebuttal, Clark responded by bringing up Griffin’s wife and their home life.

“The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what black women have to endure in this country, about what young, black women and athletes like Angel Reese have had to deal with being on the opposite side of Caitlin Clark’s rise and ascension into stardom,” Ryan Clark said in a clip from his podcast. “If you’re RG3, when’s the last time within your household you’ve had a conversation about what she’s dealing with? You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to white women,” he added. “You haven’t had opportunities to have those conversations to educate you on what they’re feeling, what black women deal with, what they’re seeing when they think of a young Angel Reese.”

Robert Griffin clapped back by posting another video response insisting that Ryan Clark crossed the line by bringing his family into it, saying, “Ryan Clark personally attacking me and my family personally over a sports opinion is cowardly, spineless, and weak,”

RG3 Is Rising Again In Sports Media World

The engagement that both RG3 and Ryan Clark got from this social media battle that has engulfed athletes, WNBA fans, activists, racists and mainstream media types, is priceless. Not too long ago, RG3 was a media member without a home as he was fired from ESPN in a round of sweeping layoffs. Then in August he got hired by FOX sports as its No. 2 college football analyst and with this latest social media explosion, it’s clear he is milking this situation for everything. His faithful wife, Grete is also all in on the money-making moves. She often sits behind him, sometimes commenting and engaging in his podcast takes.

Grete Griffin’s Glow Fitness Booty Bands Sell Out In Hours

While the beef was cooking and everybody on social media was taking sides and expending emotional energy on boosting Clark, or diminishing Reese, or protecting Reese and blasting RG3 and Clark, Griffin decided to repost a video of his wife, a former Florida State Track & Field star from Estonia, promoting her “Booty Band 3-Pack.”

BOOTY BANDS SOLD OUT!!! Wow.

Thank you guys for supporting my Wife’s business. Restock coming soon, so keep ordering and we will get them to you. You guys are the absolute best 🙏🏾https://t.co/U88BSZNsPa https://t.co/3EzLfKZ4T8 pic.twitter.com/Reg61Klg5R — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 21, 2025

The website describes the Glow Fitness Booty Band as a “great way to give your glutes a hard workout, whether you’re at home, at the gym, or on the go.” RG3 was in the background clowning, making his wife laugh and hyping up the situation, with support for the product. The video has gone viral with over 1.1M views. The product also sold out in hours.

It’s a commercial but a sentimental and revealing moment in the lives of the Griffin’s whose relationship has exploded into the forefront, which ultimately benefits both of their careers.

Griffin III captioned the video:

“My wife is lifting up women of all backgrounds. LITERALLY. If you stand against discrimination and tearing down love, go support my wife’s business and get your booty right with booty bands at (the link to purchase).”

While all of this social media drama is transpiring, that “corny guy,” the artist formerly known as one of the NFL’s most lethal QB weapons, who allegedly made milk jokes on the job about his white wife, according to Clark, is taking this entire situation right to the bank and positioning himself (and his wife) to be powerbrokers in the podcast and sports media space. Robert and Grete Griffin are laughing all the way to the bank, in the midst of what others are making a life-or-death situation.