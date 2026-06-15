‘She Is A Generational Hater’: Knicks Fans Troll Candace Parker For Arrogance Of Her Failed NBA Finals Debate With Comedian Leslie Jones

If Becky Hammon and Candace Parker accomplished anything with their egregiously wrong takes on the New York Knicks’ chances to defeat so-called Western Conference goliaths with Jalen Brunson leading the way, it’s that they have placed themselves on the radar of NBA fans who barely knew who they were to begin with.

RELATED: ‘I Never Imagined’: Rick Brunson Says He Can’t Believe His Son Jalen Has Elevated To Such Heights On The Court In NYC

In the past, Parker also agreed with Beck Hammon’s “Not 1A” comment for 2026 Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. The praise better be as loud as the hate!

MJ. BRUNSON. THAT'S THE LIST. 🔥



Jalen Brunson tied Michael Jordan (Game 6, 1998) for the MOST points (45) on the road in an NBA Finals-clinching game!



The NBA Finals MVP delivered a HISTORIC performance to bring the Knicks their first championship in 53 years. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Wv0XhTT8wU — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

Candace Parker Gets Taken To The Shed By Comedia Leslie Jones While Debating Finals Predictions

At this point, in the name of journalistic integrity, fans want Parker’s praise to be as loud as the hate. The Knicks had a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals and Hammon still doubled down on her take. Now that the Knicks obliterated Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in five games, fans have all the receipts and aren’t letting these analysts and coaches off the hook that easily.

Becky Hammon on why the Knicks can’t win a championship:



“They don't have a dude… you got to have a 1A dude."



Perkins: "They do have that dude…Jalen Brunson."



Hammon: "He too small. If your best player is small, you're not winning." pic.twitter.com/E5Y6oZYO7u — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 14, 2026

The problem is they said it with their chests out, totally dismissing any logical basketball-related pushback. In the case of Parker, she spent an entire podcast challenging everything that comedian and actor Leslie Jones said about the NBA Finals prior to it happening.

Parker, who is an NBA analyst, who starred in the WNBA, is supposed to know way more about hoops than Jones.

Instead, a video of Jones, Parker and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston discussing the upcoming NBA Finals on the “Post Moves” podcast, shows that Parker’s hate for New York totally blinded her ability to professionally analyze the game. It also shows that she hasn’t done her work on studying the Knicks. Instead, she chose to go along with the average narrative that the Spurs would destroy the Knicks, as if that team from New York couldn’t match them player for player.

Candace Parker did not want the Knicks to beat the Spurs. Calling fans irrational for believing that was even a possibility.



She also agreed with Beck Hammon's "Not 1A" comment for Jalen Brunson. The praise better be as loud as the hate! pic.twitter.com/7HT7APLq52 — The Knicks Recap (@TheKnicksRecap) June 15, 2026

Jones knew the deal.

“Why do people think that the Spurs are going to beat the Knicks?” Jones asked.

To which Parker replied, “Have you watched Wemby?”

“He’s very awesome, “ Jones answered, “but if he’s the only one (star) on the team …”

Candace cut Jones off with a bold confidence saying, “Noooooo. Dylan Harper is a beast. Stefon Castle is a beast.

Jones made a great point, responding logically:

“But they almost did beat OKC (who had two important players injured).”

Parker, totally ignoring the fact that The Thunder were down players who were critical to their championship run, including Jalen Williams, who had a 40-piece in the Finals against Indiana last season, responded to Jones with her eyes wide open with indignance, saying “OKC Is the defending champs.”

Candace Parker Thought She Ate, But It Was Just Crow

Aliyah Boston intervened but dismissed Jones’ great analysis, saying, “She’s going to ride for her Knicks.”

Jones re-entered the conversation with a blunt comment that has proved to be more prophetic than anything Parker said. “I don’t see them beating the Knicks,” Jones continued.

“Jalen Brunson alone, Hart, KAT, c’mon baby,” Jones reasoned.

Parker kept coming, dismissing Jones as an irrational fan, while implying that she had a better pulse on the series.

“This is why I love fans because irrational is underneath fandom and you have to be irrational,” Parker said.

She would know, because when it comes to this take, she was the biggest fangirl for the Spurs and her analysis has proved to be trash and irrational.

Fans React To Video Of Candace Parker Totally Dismissing Knicks

“NY hate be real we have dealt with it forever. When you are on top of the world these lil town folk with a microphone always have something goofy to say,” one fan commented on X.

“Candace is trying to be rational and she should know better. That thinking doesn’t always work in basketball. As she found out. Maybe Candace learned something. Candace should also know OKC had two key injuries and Spurs had a tough time beating them,” another fan reasoned. “The arrogant analysts are the ones we love to troll. Lol,” a third fan said. “She still mad how her ex husband did her lmaoo and he was a former Knick we ain’t forget. Pack this shawty up too,” one fan, referencing Parker’s ex-husband and NBA player Sheldon Williams said. “Most people didn’t give the Knicks a chance. Too busy riding the nuts of the western conference,” a netizen commented.

Candace Parker Was Wrong About Jalen Brunson’s Playoff Performance Once Before

This isn’t the first time Parker has been flat out wrong about the Knicks.

Then NBA analyst first let her Knicks hate shine through by doubling down on Hammon’s statement when discussing her All-Star starter choices on “NBA on TNT” back in January of 2027.

Parker tried to attack Brunson’s past playoff performance with the Knicks to support her opinion that he’s not a consistently reliable top tier player.

“Last year in the playoffs, great first round, second round not so much,” Parker confidently said.

Her statement happened to be inaccurate and immediately she was taken to task by pro-Knicks social media accounts. One particular outspoken critic was Brunson’s teammate Josh Hart. Hart knows Brunson as well as anyone, as both are also alumni of the Villanova hoops factory.

Shows you some of them don’t actually watch basketball https://t.co/WMNsr0CQWi — Josh Hart (@joshhart) January 24, 2024

As the Tweet asserts, Brunson actually performed statistically better in his second-round matchup against Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals than in the first round against Cleveland the previous season. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former second-round pick recorded 24.0 points and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field.

Hart tweeted out at the time: “Shows you some of them don’t actually watch basketball,”which was clearly a shot at Parker and also Hammon, who created a few days of heated social media discussions after her opinion about Brunson’s impact.

Will Candace Parker and Becky Hammon Apologize For Awful Takes?

So now Parker and Hammon have to take it like they give it and admit they were 100 percent wrong and underestimated the Knicks. Being arrogant about failing to do their due diligence while framing a false narrative only makes them less credible.

Knicks fans certainly won’t let them get off that easy