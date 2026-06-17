‘Did Anyone Actually Agree To That’: Mikal Bridges Credits Knicks Owner James Dolan For 10-Week No Sex Suggestion To Lock In For Playoffs Spartans-Style

Now that the New York Knicks have shocked the world and won the 2026 NBA Championship, certain nuggets are being revealed by players who are more visible on social media and prime time TV than they have ever been in their careers.

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Two days after the chip, Bridges went live on Instagram, clearly intoxicated with Drake crooning in the background and confirmed that team owner James Dolan had issued a 10-week no-sex directive to the team’s playoff run.

“He brought n***as in and said, ‘Ten weeks! Don’t have any sex. Lock in!'” Bridges said on the stream. “N***a’s a savage. He’s a savage! He could be a bigger savage if he built a practice facility in the city. But he’s still a savage.”

Mikal addressing the 10 weeks no sex rule Dolan made 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/E0osLNpAIE — amandaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa (@outmycoma) June 15, 2026

James Dolan Suggests Something That Actually Helps His Team Win

Bridges was actually giving Dolan his props. Even better, it was insight into what role the maligned owner played in the Knicks unprecedented success. It would take total focus on every possession for the team to overcome the NBA’s darling Victor Wembanyama, and the Knicks seemed to have a razor-sharp focus in eliminating the Spurs in five riveting games. They had the edge on everything from 50-50 balls to key offensive rebounds and defensive stops. It was almost like a higher power was guiding them.

Dolan has been hated in the city for much of his tenure as owner. He’s overseen some of the worst teams in Knicks history, he’s banned Charles Oakley for life from the arena and he’s had verbal spats with fans inside and outside of the arena in the past. All of that is water under the bridge now, as Dolan has finally turned the Knicks into a winner, and all is pretty much forgotten.

Billionaire owners can be quirky and out of touch, and sometimes Dolan is both. But referring to Spartan warriors who denied sex to get an edge in battle was perhaps his greatest contribution ever.

Dolan: "Like Spartans. They denied themselves so they can have an edge. Get the edge."



(via @Roommates__Show) pic.twitter.com/44cgoLdTfK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 15, 2026

Fans React To Mikal Bridges Exposing James Dolan 10-Week No Sex Rule

NBA fans got a kick out of the usually reserved Bridges showing a lighter side. They also found it funny that Dolan suggested a shutdown of certain activities.

“Kal got a chip, he’s lit, and all the hood Phillyness is pouring out of him. He’s done code switching for the media. He’s averaging 27 next year. He gonna start telling Brunson to set a pick for him…. Oh it’s on,” one fan said.

“Mikal really out here exposing Dolan’s ‘no sex for 10 weeks’ rule on stream while rolling up the chip got these boys too free,” one Knicks fan observed. “Dolan really out here playing hardball,” another said. “Ten weeks is absolutely wild how did anyone actually agree to that,” one curious netizen wond-red.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Fiancée Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns says his fiancée Jordyn Woods “didn’t like” Knicks owner James Dolan’s 10-week no-sex request for the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns says his fiancée Jordyn Woods “didn’t like” Knicks owner James Dolan’s 10-week no-sex request for the playoffs 💀



“I’m a happily engaged man, I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancé what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one.”



(h/t… pic.twitter.com/buNqIZKh3x — Hoops Alerts (@TheHoopsAlerts) June 16, 2026

According to reports, KAT said, “I’m a happily engaged man, I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancée what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one.”

Everybody has to sacrifice to win championships, and in this case, it was the significant others of the players on the team that actually went along with James Dolan’s suggestion for locking in.