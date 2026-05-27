‘If They Win, Richard Nixon Was Greatest President Ever’: Reggie Miller Says Knicks Will Be NBA Finals Favorite, Jamal Crawford Is Wondering What Miller’s Drinking

If Knicks haters couldn’t be any more tired of the endless compliments the once hated franchise is receiving, then Reggie Miller’s comments during Game 5 of the Western conference Finals should really get the blood boiling.

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While a large contingent of fans believe that the Knicks will get obliterated by either the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder (pick your poison) Miller, one of the most hated Knicks villains, made a bold statement:

“What I’m going to say Mike Tirico, Jamal Crawford … whoever wins this series, I’ve seen enough from the Knicks. The Knicks are going to be favored in the Finals to win it all,” Miller said in the second quarter of a 127-114 Thunder win to take a 3-2 lead in the series. “I’m telling you right now.”

“Knicks are going to be favored in the Finals to win it all.” – Reggie Miller



Sportsbook: No they won’t be. pic.twitter.com/SfAh42sxUC — John Ewing (@johnewing) May 27, 2026

Needless to say the other announcers were shocked, as were 99 percent of Knicks fans themselves.

Jamal Crawford wasn’t buying it. He said to Miller, “Hey let me look at your cup,” suggesting that the legendary sharp-shooter who broke the hearts of Madison Square Garden fans more than once in the nasty ’90s, was under the influence to make such a claim.

In any event, this Knicks love is getting out of hand. Even Shaq offered a public apology to the franchise for comments he’s made about them in recent years.

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The sportsbooks clearly don’t share his enthusiasm. Neither did the fans in the comment section, many who believe the Knicks are the beneficiary of a weak Eastern Conference.

“Talk about next level brown nosing,” one fan muttered

“The Knicks are good. But you’re blinded by how bad the East was this year. Hawks suck. Sixers zero bench & Embiid toast after the Boston series. Cavs no one takes seriously. There are 4 teams in the west better than any team the Knicks have played. And the Thunder and Spurs are the cream,” another fan said.

“What you say and what Vegas says. Two different things,” commented one X user who is not buying Miller’s bold prediction.

“If they win Richard Nixon was the greatest president ever,” quipped another doubting fan.

“The knicks are the nfl afc and okc is seattle seahawks and knicks is new england, reggie miller…thanks for the hot tip fade,: cautioned another fan.

“Yeah not even close he’s so dumb,” one user said of Miller.

😭😭😭😂😂😂These knick fan videos are the only reason why i need them to win the Finals https://t.co/Ir3l5XqyJ4 — Mfundo (@mfundosince94) May 27, 2026

Most fans ripped into Miller, discrediting his prisoner-of-the-moment take as shock journalism. Then again, some fans agreed that the Knicks, having won 11 straight playoff games by a record point differential, have elevated to a level that suggests they are nw the team to beat.

One optimistic fan said:

“All due respect outside of SGA and Wemby. None of the OKC and Spurs remaining starters can score AND defend at a level that the Knicks starters can right now. That is not a shot at anyone just a fact.

OKC took control of the series on Tuesday night, showing the relentless championship grit that teams who have never been there lack. San Antonio isn’t done yet. Maybe this is Victor Wembanyama’s moment to rise to the top of the league and lead his squad to an improbable win. Maybe SGA rises into legendary status with back-to-back titles. Or maybe, the Knicks shock the world and break an NBA championship drought that dates back to 1973.