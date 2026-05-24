‘Knicks Are Gonna Have A Long Rest Before Getting Swept’: Skip Bayless Isn’t Sold On Knicks Winning NBA Finals Despite Obliterating The Eastern Conference 

The New York Knicks are one win away from the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. If Saturday’s (121-108) road win and the subsequent nine consecutive others were any indication the Knicks will be punching their ticket to the ultimate series with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

During the Knicks’ 10-game playoff winning streak, which began in Game 4 versus the Atlante Hawks in the first round, the team has won every single game by double figures, and many in complete blowout fashion. The Knicks look like real championship contenders, and no matter who reports West (OKC or San Antonio) in the NBA Finals these Knicks won’t be an easy out.

KNICKS TAKE GAME 3. THEY CAN SMELL THEIR FIRST FINALS APPEARANCE SINCE 1999 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MNJD0F5mv — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2026

Skip Bayless Isn’t Sold On Knicks

In the aftermath of the Knicks win over the Cavs, longtime sports analyst Skip Bayless doesn’t give the Knicks any shot to beat the Thunder should they both advance.

“Knicks are going to have a long rest before they get swept, he said via his X account.

Bayless claims to be a lifelong Oklahoma City Thunder fan because it is his hometown. However, his relationship with the franchise is controversial. Many fans consider him a bandwagon supporter because he vocally criticized the team in the past while claiming to be a die-hard San Antonio Spurs fan.

The Knicks have won ten-straight playoff games, extending their franchise record 🗽



New York is only the tenth team to ever win ten-straight playoff games and five of the previous nine teams went on to win the title 👀 pic.twitter.com/HrlFB1fNZa — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 24, 2026

Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Agree With Bayless While Lauding Jalen Brunson

The comments made by Bayless, the former ESPN and Fox Sports host and analyst, came just days after Smith, his former “First Take” co-host said this on a recent episode of the hit morning sports debate show:

“Everybody keeps talking about the winner out of OKC and the Spurs are gonna win the championship. … [The Knicks have] a legit shot of winning the NBA championship.”

“Certainly the New York Knicks are a title contender. This is arguably the best team they’ve had in decades.”

“Nobody brought the chip in the last 53 years. … [If] Jalen Brunson erases that, and delivers a championship to New York City, he is officially the greatest New York Knickerbocker of all time.”

Fans Chime In On Bayless And Smith’s Comments

Social media went into a frenzy following the comments made by Smith and Bayless.

“Knicks are not getting swept by anyone . They actually match up great against anyone and if Brunson goes crazy it’s over for anyone. And I rock with thunder. But that’s facts,” a fan said.

“Just like the Cowboys r gonna win the Super Bowl this year? GTFOHWTBS,” another fan said.

“Skip someone spiked your Diet Mountain Dew again Nobody is going to sweep this Knicks team,” another fan quipped.

“Keep going Skip….you been wrong this whole playoffs..keep going,” a fan replied.

“Keep the same energy when Knicks win the series, and Brunson is holding the Finals MVP,” someone taunted.

“Not happening. You’ve hated on the Knicks at every round,” another critic spewed.

The Knicks have a great shot at winning the championship if they can continue to shoot the ball at 67 percent in the playoffs, an NBA record. They also lead in team defense and three-point shooting, and in this era of pace and space hoops that’s a usually a recipe for success.

Who knows if they will win it all because they still have to get there and win four more games when they do, but they’re definitely not getting swept.