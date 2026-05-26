‘I Owe All Five Boroughs of New York an Apology’: Shaquille O’Neal Says Knicks Remind Him Of 2004 Pistons That Dethroned His Dynasty Lakers

Now that the Knicks have advanced to the organization’s first NBA Finals in a quarter century, the narrative has shifted. All of a sudden, everyone is giving this hated New York team its flowers and even admitting they were wrong about everyone from Mike Brown down to Jalen Brunson.

RELATED: Jalen Brunson Is The Most Important Player In Knicks History | Fans Haven’t Been This Excited Since Patrick Ewing

Shaq is one brother who rarely apologizes for things he says, even if he’s wrong.

Shaq Apologizes to Spike Lee, Knicks Fans: Compares This Team To 2004 Pistons

On Tuesday, Big Diesel joined the @RichEisenShow to give the Knicks their flowers.

“They are so good I owe the whole state and all five boroughs of New York an apology. … I want to apologize to Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan …”

“It reminds me of that Detroit team that beat us my last year [with the Los Angeles Lakers] … with Rasheed Wallace. … They just got a bunch of guys that are just together,” he added.

"They are so good I owe the whole state and all five boroughs of New York an apology. … It reminds me of that Detroit team that beat us. … They just got a bunch of guys that are just together."@SHAQ joined the @RichEisenShow to give the Knicks their flowers 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lcGrWFJ7yQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 26, 2026

In Shaq’s re-evaluation of the Knicks he now compares them to the 2004 Pistons, who rode the backs of several players who formed like Voltron to defeat the Dynasty Lakers and end the Shaq-Kobe Era that had produced three NBA championships.

The Pistons had stars, but they didn’t have one or two players people considered superstars at the time. Chuancey Billups and Rip Hamilton together made up a Hall of Fame backcourt, but neither got their flowers as players. It took a few years for Hamilton to get his Naismith induction in 2017, and Billups didn’t get his until 2024. With Ben Wallace’s induction, that makes three Pistons from that team in the HOF. Rasheed Wallace is a borderline HOF in the eyes of many. That’s actually more big-time players than the Shaq-Kobe Lakers had. But the general perception favors Shaq’s.

RELATED: The 2004 Pistons Are Filling The NBA Executive Ranks

“That Detroit team, no respect, they didn’t really have big-name players that you talked about all the time,” he added. “They were a collective group and they played together, fought hard and never gave up. When I look at this Knicks team it reminds me so much of that Detroit team. KAT’s not dominating how I want him to dominate but he’s playing real smooth basketball, and they look good.”

New York Knicks Playing Record-Breaking Playoff Basketball

The New York Knicks have now won 11 straight playoff games, marking the best 11-game point differential (260+ points) in NBA history and the longest such streak since the 1999 Spurs.

Fans responded to Shaq’s comments with an open mind, understanding that he is one of the most critical analysts when it comes to hoops. You see how he still had to take a jab at KAT because he’s a big man and Shaq feels that he sets the standard for centers.

“‘Reminds me of that Detroit team that beat us’ is a huge compliment. I was thinking that this team was clicking like that. We have a superstar in Brunson, they didn’t, but similar concept. starting 5 ELITE,” one New York fan said. “Shaq giving that level of praise means the Knicks are really doing something special,” another fan celebrated. “Shaq doesn’t gas nobody up for nothing. Knicks are REAL this year,” added one X user. “Good to hear,” one fan said, while calling Shaq out on his past comments regarding the Knicks. “Been a lotta unjustified hate spewed by him on national tv over the years when everyone else watching this org could clearly see the steps they’d been taking. You don’t go from basically no squad to ECF in 1st year of Leon&Thibs You take steps &make progress every yr.”

The Knicks are no fluke. They have gradually taken the next step each season and then made the correct moves to elevate to their current position as title contenders. Even Shaq has to admit that.