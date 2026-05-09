“They Won’t Get Past Detroit” | Fans Come For Former Heisman Winner RG3 For Saying Knicks Might Win First Title Since 1973

The New York Knicks are hot, and following Friday’s 108-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers they’re one win away from a return trip to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season. They’ll enter Sunday’s Game 4 in the “City of Brotherly Love” with a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Winners of six straight playoff games by an average of 25.8 points per game, the Knicks are clicking in every area. Led by first-year coach Mike Brown and star players Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have the “city that never sleeps” buzzing and believing they can win the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

This just might be the year the New York Knicks to win a NBA Championship for the first time since 1973. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 9, 2026

Fans Have Plenty To Say About RG3’s Comments

In the aftermath of Friday’s win, former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III who also won NFL Rookie of the Year as a member of the Washington Redskins in 2012 posted this to his X account:

“This just might be the year the New York Knicks to win a NBA Championship for the first time since 1973.”

Fans quickly chimed in on the former Baylor Bears legend’s remarks. “They won’t get past Detroit,” a fan said. “Do the Pistons not exist???,” a fan replied. “You just prescribed 5 Knicks fans with a lethal dose of hopium,” another fan said. “I hope so. Please lord let this year be our year. This city need it,” a fan quipped. “Have you not seen the alien the Spurs got? What’s Towns gonna do with that?” another fan mentioned. “If Bridges can shoot the rock at the clip he has been and with OG coming back. Would be a hard team to beat for sure. I just can’t see the Pistons backing down this year after last year’s results and dominating the east all year long,” a fan spewed.

56.11% of purchases for Knicks vs. Sixers Game 4 in Philadelphia are from New York and New Jersey zip codes 🤯



• New York: 39.65%

• New Jersey: 28.42%

• Pennsylvania: 13.33%



Current get-in price: $158

(Was $278 before the series)



It could end up feeling like another Knicks… pic.twitter.com/jxM7dlV3ot — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 9, 2026

Title Hopes Hinge On Two-Way Players

While Brunson and Towns are the straws that stir the drink, the Knicks’ title hopes will likely hinge on the play of two-way players OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. Despite missing Game 3 with a mild hamstring strain Anunoby has been on a heater. During the 2026 playoffs, the former Indiana Hoosiers star has operated as a high-level scorer, averaging 21.8 points per game on highly efficient shooting (61.9% FG, 53.8% 3PT), all while still displaying the tough defense that his chops with early in his NBA career.

The same goes for Bridges, who’s found his rhythm this postseason after a struggle on the offensive most of the regular season. As for Hart, he’s a consummate pro who does all the little things that may not show in the box score.

Can Mike Brown Lead Knicks To Title?

After making it to the ECF last year the Knicks moved on from Tom Thibodeau. In hiring Mike Brown as his replacement they added a former two-time NBA Coach of the Year (2009, 2023) with a career 60% winning percentage. The move from Thibodeau to Brown was intended to bring a more player-focused, “pace-and-space” offensive style to a talented roster, and its done just that with more player and ball movement on the offensive end.

Thus far Brown has handled the pressure placed on him and the team from owner James Dolan, who said not only should the team reach the NBA Finals but they should also win it.