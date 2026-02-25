‘Need Men Not Creating One-Parent Households With 3-4 Baby Mamas’: Robert Griffin and Wife Grete Blast Cam Newton For Linking Women’s Worth To Baby Count

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III is known for his controversial takes. The former No. 2 overall pick has never shied away from stirring the pot and creating public blowback for his beliefs.

Griffin’s latest speak your mind moment also involves his wife Grete who pushed back against another Heisman Trophy-winning signal caller. That’s right, the Griffins are calling out Cam Newton for his recent comments about how he views a women with more than one child. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP said he believes the more children a woman has decreases her value, an odd take to say the least.

The Griffins Fire Back At Newton

Hearing Cam say something like that is not only strange, but also the pot calling the kettle black. It’s odd coming from a guy who creates multiple broken homes with his nine children with three women. But Newton for some reason is taking aim at a woman’s worth when he’s the one creating these children and broken homes.

During a recent episode of the “Outta Pocket” podcast, Grete took offense to Newton’s comments and asked this:

“Cam Newton said a woman’s value drops with the more kids that she has,” she said. “So does a man’s value drop with every broken promise, with every added baby mama, or do we only do the value math on women?”

Griffin piggybacked his wife’s comments.

“We have to stop talking about a women’s (value) like a stock,” he said. “I think a women’s value isn’t in a number. It’s about their character, sacrificing, love, commitment. That to me is where a women’s value comes in, not from body counts or baby counts. To, me a miter doesn’t lose value. A man loses respect when he can’t respect the women who are raising the future.” “We need less men trying to calculate the value of women and more men not creating one-parent households with 3-4 baby mamas.”

The last comment is a direct shot at Newton who’s done just that.

Fans Chime In On Griffin Family vs Cam Newton

It didn’t take long for fans to share their wide range of opinions via social media with many oddly taking aim at Griffin.

“He’s only saying this because he has 3 daughters. If he had a son there’s absolutely no way he’s telling his son to marry a women with 2-3 kids from a previous relationship,” one fan said. “Men protect in the physical and women protect in the spiritual. Our value should not be skin deep,” another fan said. “The value increases to her husband. But it decreases to the marketplace. Meaning, if she divorced the husband and wanted to start a new life,” another fan quipped. “What was the value of your previous wife when you cheated on her,” another fan mentioned. “Sorry RGIII but you’re wrong, the more children she has out of wedlock, the less admirable she becomes to men, men will see nothing more than non-commitment and failure when engaging with her in a relationship. A pattern of broken households that never stops,” a fan spewed.

The general consensus as pertains to the Griffins’ comments sounded like most of the fan comments posted.

What’s Griffin Doing Now?

Since retiring from the NFL, Griffin quickly became one of the better sports analyst/broadcasters at ESPN. Only to be let go in 2024.

That didn’t stop the former Washington Redskins/Commanders signal caller as he’s since reappeared on Fox Sports covering Big Ten and Big 12 college football games. He’s also coaching in the highly competitive Overtime 7X7 football league.

This in addition to his steadily rising “Outta Pocket” podcast, he boasts over 2 million followers on X, where he’s very active daily.