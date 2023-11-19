Robert Griffin III Thinks The Cleveland Browns Should Sign Him If They Want A Super Bowl Ring

The Cleveland Browns are trying to figure out life without their franchise QB Deshaun Watson. Last week their $230 million signal-caller was lost for the season with a fractured shoulder. In his place the 6-3 Browns are turning to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter and journeyman P.J. Walker as his backup.

With a defense that feels and looks as if it is Super Bowl-ready, turning the reins of the offense over to two unproven commodities isn’t what the team envisioned this season.

That quarterback conundrum has many wondering if the Browns will look to add a proven vet to the mix. The team reportedly worked out former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco during the week but nothing has come of it as of yet. That made former No. 2 overall pick and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III throw his name in the ring for a shot at being one of the team’s quarterbacks.





Griffin Wants To Be Browns Starter, Super Bowl?

During a recent episode of his “RG3 and the ones” podcast the 33-year-old former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, outlined why the Browns should take a flier on him.

“I’m here to tell you they have a third option. And it’s your boy. The Browns should sign me as their starting quarterback, and here’s why.”

Griffin then went on to talk about his maturation and growth from his early playing days, when his immaturity and arrogance was a detriment to his career.

“At 33 years old, I understand the game better than I ever have in my entire career. I know how to slide and I know when to slide. And that was a huge issue in my eight years in the NFL, but I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m ready to showcase that I can get it done.

Griffin believes he’d be a good fit because he can manage the game, which is what he felt the aforementioned Watson was doing prior to his season-ending injury, when he went 14-for-14 versus the Baltimore Ravens in the second half.

“Of those 14 passes, there weren’t really any of them that you would say were $230 million-worthy passes,” Griffin said. “All they needed him to do was manage the game because them dogs they got over there on defense, starting with Myles Garrett.”

“I can go out there and manage a game for the Cleveland Browns and help them go on the Super Bowl run that they want to go on.”

Would Be Griffin’s Second Time In Cleveland

The former Baylor Bears star spent the 2016 season in Cleveland as the team’s starter. In five starts, he totaled 886 yards passing, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Griffin says he trains weekly hoping for another shot.

He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2020, and the likelihood he joins the Browns is slim to none. But, it never hurts to try, and, as they say, the only shots you miss are the ones you don’t take.