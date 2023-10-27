RGIII Says Joe Flacco Refused To Mentor Heir Apparent Lamar Jackson Early In 2018 | Leaving Him To Pick Up The Pieces

Former No. 2 overall pick and NFL Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III saw his career derailed due to injuries and immaturity, among other things.

Having not played since the COVID-19 2020 season, Griffin has now turned to television after signing a multi-year contract with ESPN in 2021. Griffin hasn’t completely given up on strapping on the helmet and shoulder pads one more time, but that likely won’t happen again.

The Heisman Trophy winner has also turned to the podcast world with his own “RG3 and The Ones.”

On a recent episode, Griffin reminisced a bit on his time in Baltimore (2018-2020), spending the first season as the third-string QB behind Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and rookie backup Lamar Jackson. Following the 2018 season, which also happened to be the team’s first playoff appearance in four seasons, Baltimore traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos. This was done to turn the reins over to Jackson, also a Heisman winner.

Per Griffin, all wasn’t copacetic during that 2018 season. In fact, he said things were “awkward.”

Flacco Didn’t Mentor Heir Apparent, Griffin Did

Knowing Jackson was drafted to be his replacement, Griffin says Flacco refused to help the young QB in his development early in his rookie season.

“For me, as a quarterback in the room with Joe and Lamar, it was awkward. Let’s just call it what it was,” Griffin said. “Joe was a Super Bowl- winning quarterback for the Ravens, went on one of the most unbelievable postseason runs we’ve ever seen at the quarterback position to go win the Super Bowl. And Joe did it in a contract year.” “So, they drafted Lamar. They brought me in to be in that room, at first, with Joe,” Griffin continued. “And then they drafted Lamar, and, really, kept me there to help be a mentor for Lamar Jackson.”

Griffin also mentioned that Flacco wasn’t in the business of leading verbally, but in his estimation more “by example.” The 2012 No. 2 overall pick did say when Flacco was injured and Jackson was thrust into action late that season, that there was more of a willingness by Flacco to be more hands on with Jackson.



Griffin’s Proudest Moment As A Pro?

Towards the end of the segment, Griffin told his listeners that he takes pride in being a vital part in Jackson’s unanimous MVP season of 2019.

“One of my greatest accomplishments as an NFL player wasn’t us (Washington) winning the division in 2012, or being Rookie of the Year, or being a Pro Bowl QB,” he said. “One of my biggest accomplishments was, in 2019, when Lamar Jackson won an MVP. And I got to be part of that.”

That season Griffin was Jackson’s backup, and he helped in Jackson’s development immensely as the dynamic dual-threat led the league with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also rushed for 1,206 which is an NFL record for QBs as well.