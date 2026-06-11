‘Knicks In Five’: Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man Is Being Lauded As A Prophet After Historic 29-Point Game 4 Comeback

It wasn’t looking good for New York. The exhausting effects of President Trump’s appearance at Game 3 and all of the narratives that came with it, including the loss with him in attendance, hinted at a shift of momentum that certainly didn’t benefit the Knicks.

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Spurs Build 27-Point Halftime Lead In Game 4

The Spurs had a 27-point halftime lead in a pivotal Game 4 on Wednesday night at MSG. An insurmountable lead if you follow history. Most everyone had conceded to the Spurs. The refs hit Karl-Anthony Towns with two quick fouls and he had to ride the bench for the first quarter watching the Spurs dismantle his Knicks and change the entire tide of the series.

Then WuTang Clan did the halftime show. The fans were still stunned as the crowd wasn’t totally engaged in the performance by the legendary group. While most of New York City and the known world had given up hope, Method Man finished the set by saying, “Knicks in Five”



Method Man Predicts Knicks In 5 During Wu-Tang Halftime Show

At the time, it seemed like rap bravado. That New York obnoxious delusion that folks often point out when criticizing the Big Apple and its fans.

Fast-forward to Thursday morning, and the city is on fire. The unbelievable occurred as the Knicks grinded their way back to one of the greatest wins in franchise history and NBA history.

Maybe Method Man knew the possibility of winning the game was still alive. Because the Knicks couldn’t win in 5 if they didn’t win that game. And by all accounts it was over after the Spurs went by 29 in the third quarter. The mantra “never give up” is something that only a legend from the rough streets of Staten Island, New York, could truly believe. As a member of Wu-Tang, Meth and the rest of the collective overcame poverty, the urban jungle and all of the potential pitfalls of street life to become worldwide superstars, actors and innovators of the globe’s most popular genre of music.

So, in his mind anything is possible, and those words might prove to be prophetic, as the team takes a commanding 3-1 lead back to San Antonio to try and actually close out the Spurs in 5.

Knicks' historic 29-point comeback in full 🔥



One of the greatest games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/1Zpux4YrGS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2026

Fans Mock Then Jock Method Man’s Halftime Prediction



Fans across the globe clowned Method Man’s prediction as false bravado. That’s until Brunson, OG Anunoby and the boys turned an impossible dream into a real possibility.

“Nobody thought they had a chance, then Meth dropped the bomb and everything changed,” one user commented on X.

“Method really is a prophet, he knew a man HE KNEW!!!,” gushed one Knicks fan.

“Their performance gave me chills. definitely 1 of the best groups from the 90s,” said another.

“He put that out in the universe!!!! ” added one netizen.

It was also reported that the Knicks were listening to Wu-Tang during that halftime show, and whether the energy shifted in that moment or not, the results make for a heck of a story and an example of the power of hip-hop.