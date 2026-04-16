 He’s Dating Angel Reese. Google His Name That’s All They Have’: How Long Can NBA’s Wendell Carter Jr. Tune Out ‘White Noise’ Fueling Atlanta Dream Star’s Celebrity?

One thing that makes Angel Reese an amazing ambassador for any brand is her ability to stir up controversy via social media when there is none. Now that she is dating Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter – who prior to dating the WNBA player and Victoria’s Secret model – was about as unrecognizable a player to the casual fan as exists, they both live in a world of real success but fueled by some self-inflated delusion as well.

They are officially one of the youngest and most followed celebrity couples.

Wendell Carter Scores 5 Points In Play-In Loss To 76ers

Prior to the Orlando Magic getting smacked by the Philadelphia 76ers in a Play-In matchup on Wednesday night, the 6-foot-10 Carter Jr., who poured in five points, 11 rebounds and an assist in the 109-97 loss, made it clear that the pressure surrounding both his career and Angel Reese’s rise to superstadom has not changed the way they operate.

RELATED: ‘MPJ Out Here Making Random People Famous’: Angel Reese and Sophie Cunningham Keep WNBA Relevant With Alleged NBA Boyfriends

Not that anyone asked, but Carter, who like his girlfriend, has made his mark in the pros as defensive stalwart, is undoubtedly enjoying this elevated fame, as tabloids and sports entertainment sites are constantly reporting on their relationship, and capturing Angel’s various outfits when she shows up at the arena to support her man.

On top of that, Angel has a brother, Julian who plays for the Washington Wizards , further elevating the prominence of the Reese family.

Angel Reese is at the Wizards-Magic game to support her little brother Juju Reese in his second NBA game 🙌



Angel’s boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr. from the Magic, is OUT tonight due to left ankle soreness. pic.twitter.com/RHI2Wt9phy — Zero Gravity (@zgsportsmedia) March 4, 2026

Now that Reese has been traded to the Atlanta Dream, expect the young entrepreneur to turn up her off-the-court endeavors and immerse herself in the culture and business opportunities the city brings.

Wendell Carter Speaks About How He and Angel Reese Handle Spotlight

If all of this attention truly does get tough for the young couple, according to Carter, the key to sustaining the union has been creating distance from the outside conversation.

“We’re both competitors,” Carter said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “Before games, after games, we tell each other what we should do night in and night out and not to pay too much attention to the outside noise. We call it the white noise.”

Wendell Carter Jr. on how he and Angel Reese handle the spotlight:



“We’re both competitors so before games after games we tell each other what we should do night in and night out and not to pay too much attention to the outside noise we call it the white noise. Try not to pay… https://t.co/Pzuh4fmC1c pic.twitter.com/XBAVvzs8Tu — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 15, 2026

In his conversation with Scoop B, he added that he and Reese are already established in their respective pro leagues and have a similar focus to continue to build successful lives and enterprises.

“Try not to pay too much attention to it and just understand that we’ve already built our foundation in both our leagues and continue to build on it,” he said.

Angel Reese’s Stock Continues To Skyrocket Amidst Trade To Atlanta Dream

While Carter’s celebrity star is still rising, Reese continues to shatter backboards on and off the court. She was a key member of Team USA going undefeated in the recent FIBA Qualifying Tournament. Her trade to Atlanta has reportedly resulted in notable increased ticket sales for the franchise

In addition, the former LSU star and current face of Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson’s the “new” Reebok, recently became the first female athlete to wear her own signature sneaker on the cover of Vogue Australia, posing in her Reebok AR1 “Navy Halo” shoes.

Months earlier, she became the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

RELATED: ‘The Look, Sure. The Walk, Nope’: Angel Reese Broke The Internet With Her Victoria Secret Runway Debut, Does She Need WNBA Anymore?

“Basketball is gonna stop one day,” the two-time All-Star told Elle. “It’s important to have your own narrative and be able to take control of that. … My Victoria’s Secret family had me start with the fashion show in October, which was amazing. So I’m continuing my partnership with them for some unforgettable experiences so it’s really good to be back and continue my journey in the modeling industry.”

Angel Reese Partners With Victoria’s Secret To Drop New Lingerie Line

The rebounding savant, who walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October 2025, has partnered with the lingerie retailer for its latest strapless collection. To coincide with the arrival of the new campaign, Reese stopped by the Victoria’s Secret Flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, April 7, for its unveiling.

Wendell Carter Tells Scoop B that Relationship With Reese Is Firmly Rooted In Hoops

Despite Reese’s exploding celebrity, Carter said the foundation of their relationship is built around hoops, so every conversation starts there.

Reese and Wilson, two WNBA stars, have made dating NBA players a thing for women ballers. Carter even joked about a hypothetical two-on-two game featuring himself and Reese against Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson.

“I’d give them a couple of points,” Carter said. “We’d have to win by two, so we would win 15 to 13.”

Knicks legendary player and 81-year-old announcer Walt Clyde Frazier, said it best during a broadcast last season, when Carter stepped to the foul line and the subject of his relationship with Reese was oddly brought up by Clyde, which seemed to surprise his play-by-play partner Mike Breen.

Clyde: “Wendell Carter getting kudos these days Mike. He’s dating Angel Reese” Mike: “Keeping up on the romance in the NBA and WNBA?” Clyde: “Well when you Google his name that’s all they have”

Fans Agree With NY Knicks Announcer Clyde Frazier About Nobody Knowing Wendell Carter Jr.

“Clyde’s just pointing out that some “kudos” these days are for off-court assists. When your partner is Angel Reese, Google’s simply reflecting the real MVP search terms,” said one fan. “None of us have ever googled Wendell Carter before and that’s why it’s so funny,” another user quipped.

How Long Will Wendell Carter Be able To Keep Up with Reese Exploding Celebrity?

Is Carter looking for a lifetime of those jokes? He at least needs a ring or something right? Let’s see how this entire relationship evolves. Reese seems like a handful. In a good way of course.