Uncle Shay Is Cringy For Saying He Wants To “Stretch Out” Megan Thee Stallion, But Is He Within Bounds As A Podcaster?

Shannon Sharpe needs someone to pull his coat, and the internet is there for him. What started as a fun, no-hold-barred late-night-style conversation podcast with him and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson called “Nightcap With Unc and Ocho.” The show has turned into a locker-room talk show that veers dangerously into boys talk.

Sharpe, who is very image and brand-conscious, is providing a more personal look into his conversations with his friend. Still, while Ochocinco is in pursuit of setting Sharpe up romantically when the dialogue steered towards rap star Megan Thee Stallion, Sharpe goes a little out of bounds and is cringy.

Fans called out Sharpe, saying he is “objectifying women like that for kids to see” or that he was being “disgusting af.”

You Gots To Chill Unc

When Ochocinco continued to play virtual matchmaker and brought up the artist’s “Stallion” nickname, Sharpe said, “I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” then added, “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously; I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Yikes.

There is a difference between discussing your latent desires for a celebrity with your friends and turning them into content, especially when you are a 55-year-old former NFL player turned broadcaster. The conversation continued in a series of shows where Ochocinco suggested another entertainer, comedian, and actress, Yvonne Orji, who is a devout Christian. Sharpe took the time to differentiate between his faith and his demon-time ambitions in turning Ochocinco down about Orji.

“I’m looking for a sinner; send me Miss Nasty B. I don’t wanna nobody walking the straight and narrow. Nah, I want a sinner; that’s what I’m looking for.”

“Give me Miss Nasty B; I’ll have the Bible right there by my bed. ‘Lord, forgive for what I’m about to do,'” he said about an adult entertainer who made overtures towards Sharpe online.

“Can she work her hips?” Sharpe said when Ochocinco reminded him that Orji is a successful entertainer and they could be on a jet together having Bible study. “I make enough money for the both of us,” Sharpe said, still unimpressed.

Too Much + Too Late

Sharpe had done risqué things when he was a co-host on “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless when he debuted his alter ego, Shay Sharpe, who likes Black & Mild cigars and cognac and drops the professionalism for a second. However, now with Ochocinco, he is keeping it very real in a format that is entertaining but likely to ruffle feathers with the honesty about his opinions and fantasies about other celebrities.

Meg hasn’t responded, but it may be too late. She recently announced she is “done with the streets.”

“I am turning over a new leaf,” Meg said on social media recently. “And I’m stingy with the cootie cat. I’m not a freak anymore. Oh my God. I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”