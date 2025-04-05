‘He’s Letting Them All Down’ | NBA Legend Spencer Haywood Pleads With Ja Morant To Stop ‘Ruining His Family’s Life’

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is once again in hot water. The dynamic do-it-all lead guard is once again involved in a back-and-forth with the league over his actions. This one stems from the former Murray State star and 2019 No. 2 NBA draft pick making gun gestures at opponents.

On Friday Morant was fined $75,000 for making those same gestures twice this week. He responded via social media and didn’t seem too concerned.

Morant who was suspended twice in 2023 for incidents involving real weapons was warned by the league on Wednesday to stop after making the gestures in a home loss to the Golden State Warriors, once again did in a buzzer-beating win over the Miami Heat. Morant’s constant immaturity and seemingly endless clout chasing attempts to be the league’s ultimate bad guy has drawn the ire of a former NBA legend.

Spencer Haywood Pleads With Ja To Cut The Act

Not long after the NBA levied the fine against Morant, TMZ Sports caught up with Basketball Hall of Famer and 1980 NBA champion Spencer Haywood, and let’s just say he didn’t hold back when asked about the situation.

“The people that are around him are not advising him right,” Haywood said. “He’s ruining his career, he’s ruining his family’s life, and his team most importantly, he’s letting them all down. So, I’m just disappointed in Ja.”

Haywood also mentioned that because of Ja’s checkered past as it pertains to firearms and weapons off the court that there was “no excuse” for this antics, and that “young kids look up to him.”

Haywood also added that he knows Morant personally and may head to Memphis to offer counsel and guidance.

Morant Lacks Accountability

After being suspended for a total of 33 games and losing about $8.3 million in salary in 2023 for multiple incidents involving weapons, you would think Morant would be open to change. Obviously that hasn’t been the case, and his postgame interview in the aftermath of his buzzer-beating jump shot to defeat the Heat proved just that.

“I’m kind of used to it,” Morant said. “I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there. So, yeah. I don’t care no more.”

That statement lacks accountability and sounds like Morant has no intention on changing anytime soon.