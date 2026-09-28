‘I Just Wanted to Finish the Job for Them’: Browns Fans Cheer Deshaun Watson in First Home Game Since Achilles Injury But Want To See More

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was greeted by loud cheers from the home crowd after leading a 21-18 comeback victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. The much-maligned Watson engineered an eight-play, 65-yard drive in the final minutes.

At times, he looked like the 2020 version of himself, throwing a 14-yard game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:48 remaining. Fans at Huntington Bank Field went from early-game doubts and boos to chanting, “Let’s go, Watson,” and cheering him off the field.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was greeted by loud cheers from the home crowd after leading a 21-18 comeback victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Watson Gets Emotional

During his postgame interview, the former Clemson Tigers legend said the crowd’s loud support brought tears to his eyes. He was happy to finish the job for the fans and help the Browns improve to 2-1.

He also told reporters about Sunday’s outcome, “It was great. It was amazing. I just wanted to finish the job for them, he said. “There was one moment where I got a little teary-eyed, feeling that energy.”

“I’ve always just been really good in the fourth quarter. I don’t know if it’s just the flow of the game, the reps, being able to see different things, my memory bank. It’s just, fourth quarters have always been special.”

“The moment I woke up, the anticipation, the anxiousness…Just get in front of the fans…I wanted to play perfect so bad…The energy, the fans, it was amazing. They kept believing in us.”

Fans Chime In

Despite Watson’s big day and solid play, some fans remain unwilling to celebrate the Browns’ starting quarterback. His past continues to overshadow his performance, with 27 women having filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and assault during massage sessions. The Houston Texans also reached settlements with 30 women over allegations involving the organization. Watson has consistently denied the allegations and any wrongdoing.

“It’s just a little bit of SA. Water under the bridge,” a fan said.

“Winning is always the best medicine,” another fan commented in the comments.

“Great job fans. It drowned out the boo crybabies !! Go Browns,” another fan said.

“Maybe it’s the trash media in Cleveland. Maybe it isn’t the fans. Maybe it’s the terrible terrible ownership and the even worse media,” a fan replied.

“Win the crowd… win your freedom,” another fan mentioned.

Gross. They’ll forgive any human POS as long as they can win,” a fan quipped,”

“Poverty franchise, poverty franchise,” expressed one X user.

Fans Like Watson Today: But Are So Fickle

Following early-season boos from a frustrated home crowd, Watson expressed hope that his clutch performance would mend his rift with Cleveland fans.

In Sunday’s victory, Watson delivered an efficient outing, throwing for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions while adding 45 yards on the ground. The turnover-free, multi-touchdown game marked his cleanest performance since 2020.

Through three games this season, Watson has produced steady results, guiding the Browns to a 2-1 record with two fourth-quarter comebacks. Watson has thrown for 587 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception while completing 68% of his passes for a 112.9 passer rating.