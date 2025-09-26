“I Know I’m Capable Of Doing Better Than That” | Joe Flacco Has A League-Worst 65.9 Passer Rating, So Shedeur Sanders Told The Truth About Scout Team

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a huge (13-10) Week 3 upset over the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers, giving the Browns their first win of the season after losses to AFC North division rivals, Cincinnati and Baltimore. The was do in large part to the Browns No.1 ranked defense in the NFL which is led by star edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Offensively, the Browns are led by former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacoco. His performance hasn’t been much to write home about. In fact

Joe Flacco Has Been Awful

Flacco has been pretty bad with two touchdown passes and four interceptions, leading to a league-worst (65.9) passer rating. The veteran’s poor play along with other signal callers around the league seems to have prompted 2025 rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders to take a subtle jab at the subpar play under center.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that," – Shedeur Sanders.



Sanders Doesn’t Bite His Tongue

Speaking with ESPN Cleveland, the strong-armed gunslinger who did some amazing things at Jackson State and Colorado believes he could help the a right now.



“I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that. It’s obvious a lot of teams would be playing me, but that’s not in God’s plan right now. And some things happen for a reason and I’m a true believer in that. And whatever his plan for me is I believe in it. So I don’t be stressed or feel bad that I’m in the situation I’m in right now. It’s just funny to me and I just enjoy it.”

I don’t think playing or not playing is in my head,” Sanders said. “Based on the situation, if things happen and it turns out that I play, then I’ll be out there and I’ll be ready to play. I’m ready to play right now.”

Strong words from Sanders who’s currently the Browns No.3 or emergency quarterback. Not exactly what Sanders or his fans could’ve imagined considering the collegiate career he put together playing for his legendary father and Pro Football Hall of Famer in both spots.

We talked to @ShedeurSanders about how he's staying ready this season and MUCH more!



Sanders Changes Tune On Remarks Earlier In The Week

After sounding as if he was okay with filling the scout team role for the Browns during the week, Sanders clarified what he meant in his comments.

“I’m not comfortable being a scout team player, honestly. That’s my situation, so I’m going to make the best of it and enjoy my moments,” Sanders said. “This isn’t my end goal. I’m just enjoying myself, learning and doing everything I have to do. Just ready for my opportunity.”

Hall Of Famer Wants Sanders Out Of Cleveland

The Sanders saga has been a talking point since he was inexplicably drafted in the fifth-round knowing his tape and play scream first-round. Not only that it’s also been reported that the Browns were basically told by the NFL to draft Sanders after what looks like a planned collusion deal spiraled much farther than intended.

Because of that, plus Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and the Browns poor track record with quarterbacks, former legendary NFL running back Eric Dickerson wants him out of Cleveland. Speaking to TMZ at LAX recently, the man who holds the single-season rushing record of (2,105) yards had this to say.

“I hate to see him there I wish they would have cut him. Let him have an opportunity to go to a better football team.”

Dickerson said he believes Sanders won’t get “a fair shot” with the Browns … “because I don’t think they really wanted him.”

“I don’t think the coach [Kevin Stefanski] wanted him — they should have fired him too,” Dickerson said.