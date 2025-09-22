‘I Got Some Bad News Today’: Shedeur Sanders Is Scout Team Humble, While Shilo’s $4,669 Fine Sparks His Podcast and Acting Career

The Shedeur brothers are in a position unfamiliar to two “dogs” who have always excelled while having their football paths laid out for them by father, Deion Sanders, the only coach they have known prior to entering the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders Leading Scout Team As Cleveland Browns Upset Green Bay Packers

The media lightening rod known as Shedeur Sanders has faded to the background, as the Browns are rolling with 40-year-old Joe Flacco at quarterback. Flacco led the Browns to a huge 13-10 win over the Super Bowl contending-Green Bay Packers. Third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel, is Flacco’s backup. We are now rolling into the fourth week of the NFL season and the Browns’ offense has been porous. As Sanders patently waits for his turn to run an offense currently ranked 22nd overall and 30th in points per game (15.3) out of the league’s 32 teams, he is at leasty getting reps as the QB for the scout team. He says his reps are “gameday” and he is cherishing the opportunity to ball out each day in practice.

Browns Shedeur Sanders says scout team reps “are my gameday” and he loves his scout team fam:

“I have six games a week,” Shedeur told reporters. “I’m happy rather than having one game a week on weekends.” the scout team receivers, all of us. we know that everyday game day, and we definitely approach everything in that fashion. Because I truly believe the receivers we have on the scout team are really explosive and really great. They just need the opportunity, so I’m very thankful that I have those guys out there with me, whenever I’m out there competing. “

Sanders is leaving everything to faith and getting an opportunity to show the coaches what he can do everyday leading the scout team. It may even be a blessing in disguise.

Shilo Sanders Blasts Preseason Fine: Could Trade NFL Dreams For Podcasting & Acting Career

Meanwhile, Sanders’ brother is not currently sigend to an NFL team. He signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs after the draft, but was released by the team after retaliating and punching Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in the first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason finale this past August. Sanders was recently vocal about the $4,669 fine assessed to him for punching.

The former leader of Colorado Buffaloes “headache gang” shared a video complaining about it on his YouTube channel.

“I got some bad news today,” Sanders said.

“So, in the NFL, like, you play, and then the week or two weeks after, that’s when they pay you. So any fines, anything that you owe the NFL, if you do something and they fine you, they take it from that, and then they pay you, so you don’t even have a chance to get it yet. “So they took my little money, but they just told me on an appeal that I’m not gonna get it back, so, I mean, it is what it is, but, you know, just to let y’all know, they actually did fine me, and that is kind of absurd, but it is what it is. The thing about it is, like, how do you fine somebody that much when the game isn’t even that much? I think you get, like, $2,000 per game for preseason games. How you gonna charge me $4,000? It just don’t make sense, but, you know, they seen the appeal and then they denied it, so it is what it is. It kind of sucks, you know what I’m saying? But, oh, well. I’m gonna run it up regardless.”

With Shilo’s NFL career up in the air, Coach Prime reportedly believes Shilo will get that fine money back and more as he enters a future in entertainent, probbaly acting or streaming.

“I was gonna go down that (acting) avenue once upon a time. I think that’s the avenue that … or streaming … that Shilo’s gonna go down, because he has that gift, man,” Coach Prime said on Thursday’s Colorado Football Coaches Show.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders Still Have Bright Futures

It seems like Sanders has given up worrying about whether or not Shilo will make it in the league. If he doesn, the natural transition is to join his eldest brother, Deion Jr., aka Bucky, in Boulder, working for Well Off Media, creating content and documenting The Sanders Family journey. Acting is also on the table as Shilo has already made his debut on an episode of “BMF” on the Starz premium cable channel, where he played his father in a recent episode.

From Deion’s gall bladder cancer scare to Shedeur’s tumultous preseason in Cleveland to Shilo looking at a tough road to NFL success, the Sanders’ have endured plenty of triumphs and heartaches over the past year. It’s done nothing but strengthen the family’s faith that all things will work out as prescribed by a higher power.