‘This Man Is A Liar’: Cleveland Reporter Jason Lloyd Spins Latest Sabotage Narrative That Shedeur Sanders Doesn’t ‘Really Watch Film’

Cleveland media continues its early 2026-character assassination of Shedeur Sanders citing anonymous sources to create a negative narrative surrounding a player who we have already seen in action on the field and leading his team in the locker room.

People have their opinions on whether or not Shedeur will be a franchise level quarterback for years to come, but Cleveland reporter Jason Lloyd, a respected voice, appeared on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” and really tried to defecate on Sanders’ reputation by quoting more unknown sources.

"I've talked to enough people and heard so much about him that's not very good… He doesn't really watch a ton of film. Had to kinda be shown how to watch film. Doesn't know when he's hot. Doesn't know what he's looking at in coverages."



– Jason Lloyd on Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/JWAn3VfvRs — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) March 9, 2026

“This is the spot that I’m in with Shedeur,” Lloyd said. “I’ve talked to enough people and heard so much about him that’s not very good… So, what am I supposed to do with that? Am I supposed to come in here and play dumb and just come in here and say, “Play the kid, let’s give it a shot?’ He doesn’t really watch a ton of film. He had to kinda be shown how to watch film. Doesn’t know when he’s hot. Doesn’t know what he’s looking at in coverage.”

“Am I supposed to ignore all of that, no. Then when you look at the data it is what it is, he didn’t play well. People want me to ignore all of that because it’s Shedeur. When people say things over and over and by different people, you expect me to just ignore that and not take it into account?” Lloyd continued.

Fans Aren’t Buying What Lloyd Has Been Selling About Shedeur Sanders

Man…

It took me a while to digest the garbage that was spewing from the latest anti-Shedeur local media in Cleveland. Every time one of these situations occur, you can’t help but totally understand why the Browns are one of the losingest franchises in the NFL and haven’t won a Super Bowl – ever.

Some fans weren’t buying it, and noticed that last year around the same time, media started hurling negative narratives surrounding Shedeur and by the time draft day arrived unsubstantiated nonsense had allegedly plunged him to the fifth round.

“THIS….IS some bullsh*t fellas we gonna take this into year 2 wow,” said one Shedeur Sanders supporter on X.

“Does Hack Loyd ever tell the truth about Shedeur? Shedeur spent more time on film than any QB in Cleveland. Still sore over his butt buddy Shitstanski being fired. Sorry Jason your source is in Atlanta. How about following him ya loser,” another fan who’s offended by Lloyd’s history of reporting mentioned on X

So Jason wants people to believe that Shedeur doesn’t watch a lot of film even tho he did so with the hc everday and the first thing he does when he comes off the field is watch the iPad. Shedeur was watching film on the browns defense during training camp…this man is a liar… pic.twitter.com/BIqANlRGWX — rowdyfan (@cantbfaded18) March 9, 2026

Another fan captioned:

“So Jason wants people to believe that Shedeur doesn’t watch a lot of film even though he did so with the hc everyday and the first thing he does when he comes off the field is watch the iPad. Shedeur was watching a film on the Browns defense during training camp…this man is a liar…”

Jason Lloyd Is Among Cleveland Browns Media Who Have Been Very Critical Of Shedeur Sanders

Lloyd has been pushing an anti-Shedeur narrative from the beginning, even being called out for embellishing and fabricating stories about the former Colorado star.

Most fans aren’t buying Lloyd’s information or his sources. In the opinion of Sanders fans and the casual observer, he’s working for the other side similar to other cronies in the local Cleveland Browns media who are so threatened by Shedeur upsetting business as usual out in the land of mediocrity.

It seems the Browns still can’t get out of their own way.