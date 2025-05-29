‘Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING’: Deion Sanders Jr. Tours Fleet Of Luxury Vehicles While Blasting Media For Fake Story About Shedeur Sanders Buying $500K Rolls Royce

Deion Sanders Jr., whose Well Off Media, is the production company for all of the exclusive footage you see concerning the Sanders family and associates, is setting the record straight about the $500K Rolls-Royce that was reported to be his brother Shedeur’s latest toy.

A video showed Shedeur on a FaceTime call during the delivery of the car. But when an X post stated Shedeur bought the car as a gift to himself, the Browns rookie QB called it “another lie” and said he’s “focused on my team, not a car purchase.”

Social media went crazy criticizing Shedeur for spending his $4.6M salary on a $500K car. Others accused Shedeur of trying too hard to impress everyone. Some even pointed to the gaudy purchase as an example of why Shedeur dropped to the fifth round and teams “allegedly” had so many doubts about his dedication and team focus.

Deion Sanders Jr. Shuts Down Rumors That Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Bought $500K Rolly Royce

In a YouTube video posted Wednesday, Deion Jr. put a rest to all of the speculation, saying the car was delivered to him as a sample.

“Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it,” Deion Jr. said in a video titled “Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING…..” on his Well Off Media YouTube channel.

Deion Jr. said he’s able to drive the sample for up to 30 days and is deciding between that or a Bentley Mulsanne, which has various models costing up to $350,000.

Deion Sanders Jr. Says Rolls Royce Is His Sample Car

“It was delivered to me as a sample because you know I don’t like that color, I like black and red,” Sanders Jr. said while touring one of the Sanders’ compounds.

Shedeur has been a target of criticism, with media and certain fans wanting to create a narrative about him that is negative. This entire idea of Shedeur being too cocky or not appearing hungry enough is fueled through false stories and embellished content.

Deion Jr. did the right thing letting everyone know it was a sample car, but what normal person gets to sample drive a car worth a half-milly for 30 days if your last name isn’t Sanders?



Deion Sanders Jr. set the record straight in a YouTube posting saying that the $500K Rolls Royce that was dropped off was a sample car for him from a car company for a 30-day test drive. It wasn’t a recent purchase of his brother Shedeur Sanders, as first reported. (YouTube Screenshot/Well Off Media)

RELATED: “They Set Him Up To Fail”: Shedeur Sanders Is Blessed, But A Cursed Cleveland Browns Franchise Won’t Know What To Do With Him

Deion Sanders Jr. Shows Off Family Fleet Of Luxury Cars, Four-Wheelers, RV

Junior made this declaration, while taking fans on a tour of assorted vintage cars and dirt bikes and four-wheelers, and RVs, with one of the cars having “Prime Time” sewn into the cover of the drop top.



(YouTube Screenshot/Well Off Media)

Deion Jr. says, “These are all cars he used to drive back in the day.” So he was definitely flexing his dad’s muscle as the head of the family empire as well.

“Y’all really sat up there and told a whole lie about the car. I really can’t believe that” Deion Sanders Jr said before cutting to some exotic pool scenes.

Shedeur has been a target for criticism as he was once projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but an all-out campaign to discredit his character and abilities plummeted him to the 5th-round. The same opulence and over-the-top extravagance and celebration of Dad’s accomplishments that Deion Jr. displayed in the video is also what makes Shedeur a target of jealous types and doubters.

Fleet of classic cars, four-wheelers and RVs on Sanders Family compound. (YouTube Screenshot/Well Off Media)

Shedeur Sanders Continues To Be Target Of Negative, Unfounded Media Stories

Similar to most situations involving Shedeur, the media took it, dumped that story into the fiery pits of social media scavenger hunters and it took on a life of its own. He survived a draft drop to the fifth round because of stories from unnamed sources, and since has embraced the city of Cleveland. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has made public appearances with children at schools, and also performed well in rookie mini-camp as OTA’s heat up.

These false narratives only serve to reverse all of the good work Shedeur has been doing as he tries to repair his reputation and earn his gridiron respect one pass at a time. What he does and what any of his other two brothers do, should be kept separate.