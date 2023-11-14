“Don’t Know If Prime Will Still Be There” | Amid Rumors Of Deion Sanders Bouncing To SEC, Four-Star Recruit Winston Watkins Jr. Decommits From Colorado

Pro Football Hall of Famer and first-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is preparing his team for a road trip to Pullman, Washington, to face the Washington State Cougars. It’s a game the Buffaloes must win along with their season-ending trip to Utah to face the Utes if they want to become bowl eligible.

Losers of four straight and five of six games, it’s now or never for Coach Prime and his team after such a promising start to the season.

The news of Texas A&M firing their head coach Jimbo Fisher came as a shock, and the $76 million buyout they must pay him to go away makes the move even more surprising. Not long after the school made the announcement did rumors start to swirl of Sanders being on a short list of possible replacements. Maybe that played a role in 2025 four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins all of a sudden de-committing from the school over the weekend.





Watkins Thinks Sanders May Leave Boulder

Watkins, the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 3-ranked receiver, in the class of 2025 per Rivals, just happened to be the very first commit for Coach Prime when he took the Colorado job last December.

The talented wideout has had almost an entire season to observe how things are moving in the mountains, and he’s now reopening his recruitment with the belief that Sanders won’t be in Boulder when his time comes to head there in 2025.

Watkins told Rivals Adam Gorney:

“I didn’t want to limit the opportunities that I already have, because when you’re committed some schools try not to talk to you,” Watkins said. “I have a lot of schools I want to make sure I’m still good with them because I don’t know if Prime will still be there when I get there. I want to make sure I have all my opportunities. I’m still messing with Colorado super, super heavy, but I just want to make sure I’m making the right decision. I have love for them and all that type of stuff, but business is business. “

It’s sort of ironic that the Watkins news dropped on the same day that the Aggies moved on from the aforementioned Fisher.

Sanders recently mentioned that both of his sons Shedeur and Shilo will return to Boulder next season and enter the 2025 NFL draft. Maybe that has something to do with Watkins’ decision.





Deion Sanders To Texas A&M?

Don’t tell that to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who believes the Aggies should hire Sanders. During Monday’s episode of “Get Up,” Smith let it be known that he’d love to see Coach Prime in College Station.

“Deion Sanders in the SEC. With that vault that they have available to them,” Smith said. “Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them. I don’t think they’ll do it. Texas A&M, Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen.”

While it likely won’t happen, Smith joins fellow ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum in believing that Sanders will be a candidate, but probably not the choice. Plus Coach Prime has his sons sticking around one more season at Colorado.