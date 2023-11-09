“They’re Not Trying To Leave Daddy This Year, By The Way” | Deion Sanders Says Sons Shedeur And Shilo Not Leaving Boulder Until 2025

With the 2023 college football season winding down, that means NFL prospects must make the decision whether to stay or leave the college game. For some it’s a no-brainer what they should do, but for others that decision isn’t that easy.

Two players who have the option of leaving or returning to school are Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his older brother Shilo, who’s a safety on the squad.

Both are eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft, with both very likely to be drafted, with Shedeur going fairly early in April’s festivities. But, per dad and coach Deion Sanders, neither is leaving Boulder until the 2025 NFL draft which will take place at historic Lambeau Field.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer stopped by “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday and expounded on what his boys intend to do come April.







Both Will Depart Scenic Boulder Together In 2025

The always insightful and pretty blunt Sanders is confident that both are staying for at least one more season as the Buffaloes rejoin the Big 12.

“They’re going to come out at the same time — next year. They’re not trying to leave Daddy this year, by the way.”

Both are different entities as to where they rank in the upcoming draft. For Shedeur, he’s currently ranked as the third-best QB prospect behind USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr’s big board. With both very likely to declare, Shedeur would jump to the top of the QB list for 2025 if he does in fact stay in school.

As of now that seems to be the best route for Shedeur, one more year at the Power Five level will do wonders for him. Already a pretty polished passer from in and out of the pocket, he needs some refining on his mechanics and just more game competition against top-flight competition. Another year at Colorado will give him just that. He’s already proven how tough he is from the beatings he’s taking weekly behind a very subpar offensive line.

Despite that he’s still passed for nearly 2,900 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, while going toe to toe with the projected top overall pick the aforementioned Williams in a 48-41 loss to the Trojans in Week 5.





Shilo’s Story Is A Bit Different

The hard-hitting safety could leave this year and likely not get drafted. Shilo’s best asset is his willingness to tackle and play near the line of scrimmage. His injury history isn’t the greatest, in fact he even missed time this season with a lacerated kidney. That’s the biggest fear for him going forward, and the fact that he arrived at South Carolina in 2019, two seasons earlier than his brother at Jackson State.

As of now, per the Mock Draft Database, Shilo hasn’t been listed on any, meaning teams and draft experts don’t currently see him as draft-worthy. That’s enough for him to return to Boulder for another season.

This season he’s arguably been the best defensive player on the Buffaloes squad with 45 tackles, two forced fumbles and a pick six against intrastate rival Colorado State.

As Dad said, both will be in Boulder for the 2024 college football season.