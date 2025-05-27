“Another Lie…. I’m Focused On My Team Not a Car Purchase!”: Shedeur Sanders Strikes Back Against Negative Media Attention Over His New $500K Rolls Royce

Shedeur Sanders bought a Rolls-Royce days after signing his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns and people went crazy. Of course, anything the most polarizing player in the NFL does generates comments, feedback and opinion.

The 23-year-old quarterback, whose Dad is the great Deion Sanders and has never grown up without money, shared a video of the delivery company dropping off a crisp new car in front of the Browns’ facility on his older brother’s YouTube channel, Well of Media.

The green Rolls-Royce arrived from Advanced Auto Transport out of Southlake, Texas to Deion Sanders’ Canton, Texas estate, to an area that already had four trucks, one SUV, one car, one custom golf cart, plus an RV parked outside two buildings that house other vehicles.

The Browns signed Sanders to a four-year, $4.6 million contract, which includes an annual salary of $1.16 million and a signing bonus of $447,000. While most fifth-round draft picks would be very frugal, Shedeur, who lost over $30M falling out of the Top five picks to the 144th pick, isn’t concerned with money like that. His pockets have always been long, so his focus has always been football.

Tennessee QB Cam Ward might have gotten the biggest QB bag ($48.5M) but Sanders is the one who bought a new Rolls-Royce worth $500k, to celebrate his first rookie mini-camp.

Social Media Unimpressed But Way Too Concerned With Shedeur’s Rolls-Royce

Shedeur’s new whip reportedly has a unique olive-green color. Naturally, with anything Shedeur does, fan reaction was mixed. Some fans criticized the color of the vehicle, saying it was too bland to feature on a car like a Rolls-Royce. Others thought the price tag was too high for a guy with fifth-round draft pick money, proving how little they even know about the former Colorado star QB.

“5th rounder?…That’s a rental…lmao Jk…😆 $,” said one fan., attempting to clown Sanders for his draft drop.

"What a waste of money," said one fan.

“One of the reasons the NFL doesn’t like him. He couldn’t do this before the pros. Hell before NIL,” said another fan

"Sorry, but that is the ugliest color I have ever seen in a car. Of course, I also believe the Browns have the worst color scheme and ugliest uniforms," said another fan, dissing the Cleveland franchise's colors and Shedeur's Rolls Royce.

“Sorry, but that is the ugliest color I have ever seen in a car. Of course, I also believe the Browns have the worst color scheme and ugliest uniforms,” said another fan, dissing the Cleveland franchise’s colors and Shedeur’s Rolls Royce. “Gonna be living with his dad again soon,” said another hating fan. “I guess he’s planning on living with daddy all his life who buys a car like that before a home?” one fan asked.

Shedeur’s supporters struck back on social media.

“It’s not your money bum,” said one fan. “His money he can buy whatever he wants. It’s never a waste that his car,” said another. Shedeur Strikes Back

Shedeur also defended himself against social media and others posting the video of his new car with audio of his voice in the background inquiring about the car, by retweeting a post and captioning it: “Another lie…. I’m focused on my team, not a car purchase!”

Sanders defended himself on social media, retweeting a post and captioning it: "Another lie…. I'm focused on my team not a car purchase!"

Sanders has certainly earned his new ride. While the jokes about his low draft status will continue from haters of The Sanders family, Sanders made enough money in college to afford several Rolls-Royce vehicles. Upon entering Jackson State, Sanders signed several NIL contracts with big-name brands, including Tom Brady’s company, while starring for the HBCU and then Colorado in college. Those deals reportedly garnered the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner around $6.5M.

Shedeur Sanders Can Still Get $265M Bag Like “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy

Despite the shocking draft drop and the public backlash, football analysts, former players included, see a high ceiling leader with potential to be in the league for years to come.

The way Sanders, supposedly the fifth QB in a crowded Cleveland Browns quarterback room, has been embraced by the city —visiting schools, kissing babies, dropping dimes in camp —he’s showing that he will not fall easily to the blackballing that he’s endured.

Cam Newton says Sanders can work his way to the big money that he missed out on.

“There’s no fifth-year option [in Shedeur’s contract]. Now, if you do what you’re supposed to do, Shedeur — everything you’re capable of — you can get to that bag… We just saw somebody make $265 million!,” Cam said on his 4th and 1 podcast.

That somebody is Brock Purdy, who was “Mr Irrelevant” in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the last player chosen after taking advantage of his opportunities; he recently signed a five-year, $265 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s led the 49ers to a Super Bowl.

Despite his success, Purdy was called a “game-manager” by Cam Newton two seasons ago. But his recent bag suggests that the Niners consider him a game-changer.

Remember when Lamar Jackson’s $260M contract was considered out of this world?

Tom Brady Warned Shedeur About Buying Phantom’s and Rolls Royces

Tom Brady, Shedeur’s mentor, already warned him to watch more films and stop buying Rolls Royces back in early May.

Tom Brady told Shedeur Sanders to study film and stop buying Rolls Royces.



Deion asked: "Do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce???"



Tom responded: "I think he needs to get his a*ss in the film room & spend as much time in there as possible"

If I’m Shedeur Sanders I take Tom Brady’s advice to heart and get his “ass in the film room, spend as much time in there as possible and less time in the car and more time in the film room.”

Shedeur Sanders Has To Find A Way To Blend Swag With Humility

We are asking someone who has always tried to leap tall buildings with a single bound, to take baby steps for the first time in his career, so the big-time purchases are all part of Shedeur compensating for his historic draft fall. Eventually, he will figure out how to balance all of these things and the best remedy and cure is high performance on the field. Nothing beats that.