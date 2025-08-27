They Mad He Ain’t On That ‘Please Massa Give Me A Crumb’: Fans Show Support For Deion Sanders As NFL ‘Humbles’ Black Excellence



A rough few months for the Sanders family continues. Deion endured another fight for his life as he overcame surgery for gallbladder cancer. The orchestrated destruction of his son Shedeur Sanders continues as he begins the season in Cleveland as the third string QB. Looks like a season of standing on the sidelines holding a clipboard, at least at the start anyway.

Deion’s less scrutinized son Shilo, who battled through injuries and led the defense on those Colorado teams, was undrafted and signed as a free agent by Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Bucs. His opportunity to make the 53-man roster was supposedly blown in his final preseason game when he retaliated with a punch after being punched by an opposing tight end.

Deion Sanders Addresses NFL Situations For His Sons



Opinions have exploded across social media with many people condemning the Browns and NFL for what’s perceived as a collusive effort to undermine the character and NFL career of Deion Sanders’ sons.

Deion Sanders has been quiet and focused on his Colorado Buffaloes team, but when asked if he spoke to Shilo since he was released by the Bucs, Deion didn’t shy away from the question.



In fact, he embraced the moment, the journey and reaffirmed his role as father to these two young and gifted men.

“I’m proud of my kids, all of them. I’ve prepared my kids for any and everything that can possibly happen in life and in sports. That’s part of fathering. That’s part of parenting. That’s part of having relationship. So he is mentally where he needs to be. Physically where he needs to be. We are praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team but if he doesn’t the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next.”

Deion Sanders bas plenty of haters across the country, but he also has overwhelming support from those he has touched and understand his strength and sacrifice.

They mad he aint on that “please massa give me a crumb”, and begging for a spot at the table. 💯,” said one netizen on Threads.

“And this is exactly why they hate them. Father has made several ways for them and this is in direct contradiction to the lie they love to tell that we don’t have fathers who care. Notice how they are trying to make being/having a great dad as negative as not having a dad present? Absurd! Kudos to you and your boys, Coach Prime!,” added another fan.

“And that’s why they fear them. Generational wealth and talent so they’re not desperate like the nfl prefers,” said one Sanders supporter.

What’s Next For Shilo Sanders?

Teams are currently finalizing their 53-man rosters, which must be cut down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If Shilo does not land on another team, he could get signed to a practice squad. Teams can start signing players to their practice squads on Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

Deion’s oldest son Junior never made it to the NFL but he’s enjoying a fruitful life and staying all over the game with his Well Off Media company, where he documents every aspect of the Sanders family and keeps fans updated on everything from the Colorado Buffs football team to Deion’s classic car collection and his recovery from various illnesses while still fulfilling his responsibility as a head coach, father and brand ambassador.





When it comes to the Sanders family, there’s always a Plan B. Football or not, Sanders says his boys will be fine.

“Shilo is a man of many talents… and he’s going to be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that. I take care of mine and I always have. Yall know what I mean. Yall better believe that.”

Several NFL Teams Where Shilo Could Land

There are several possible landing spots for Shilo, a ferocious, dedicated team player with a great mental understanding of the safety position. The Saints, Steelers and Broncos have been mentioned.

Sanders Family Under Attack?

When Deion Sanders speaks. It’s clear that he sees this entire ordeal as a war that goes beyond football. People keep saying that Deion “talking” is what causes his sons to be treated in this fashion. However, Sanders is a high profile football coach and Hall of Famer that the media is obsessed with. Everyone has their own personal view of what kind of man Deion is, but his actions show a father who will always stand by his sons. He doesn’t coddle them like LeBron James does with Bronny. He didn’t go out of his way to make sure any of his former teams drafted his sons. He knows his sons are talented enough to make it on their own with a fair shot.



Either way, Deion won’t ever get in front of the press and be dejected or sad or lash out in anger. He’s a man of faith. And if you ever really listened to Shedeur speak about his family, life isn’t all peaches and cream. For all of the celebrity and fortune that has come their way, there’s also this thing called life that happens and as he noted, anytime something good happens for them, they can expect something bad to happen.



Deion Sanders Family Experiences Highs & Lows Of Celebrity Life

It’s sad that he sees life that way, but if you look at the ups and downs that the family has faced, including anonymous and overt slandering of both Shedeur and Shilo dating back to a draft that saw neither player to be considered among the Top 100 once draft day arrived. We still can’t imagine a drop more shocking than Shedeur’s from Top 3 QB in the draft and Johnny Unitas Award winner to the fifth round. Ending up on the one team that he said he didn’t want to play for.



It’s all so ironic and no matter how much the league wants to move the Sanders story to the back pages, Deion, Shedeur and Shilo have carried the NFL media train this offseason and elevated the Cleveland Browns to a level of attention that they don’t deserve nor will have after Shedeur is gone.