“Absolutely It’s A Problem When We Do It” | Fans Wanna Know Will Fernando Mendoza Slide In Draft Like Shedeur Sanders After Declining To Throw At Combine

The Indiana Hoosiers just completed the greatest turnaround in college football history. The losingest program in college football won the national championship in head coach Curt “I Win Google Me” Cignetti second year on the job.

They were led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza who transferred to Bloomington after a couple of pretty average seasons out at Cal-Berkeley. Mendoza displayed the toughness, poise and leadership that Cignetti was craving and it helped lead the Hoosiers to their first ever national championship. Because of that Mendoza is projected No.1 overall pick, and with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tom Brady picking first many believe it’s a foregone conclusion that he’ll be the top overall pick. With that being said, Mendoza and his camp have decided to only throw at his Pro Day and not at this year’s NFL combine which begins tomorrow in Indy.

Projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will not throw at the combine this week, per source. He will throw at Indiana’s pro day on April 1st, when the school has multiple pass catchers that Mendoza wants to help showcase. pic.twitter.com/JDc3xmmixg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2026

Mendoza Is Continuing Trend By Most Top QBs

Mendoza choosing not to throw at the NFL combine really isn’t a surprise because most sure-fire top prospects usually don’t.

In fact, most of the top quarterbacks wait until their personal pro days or personal workouts with respective teams.

That brings into question Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders who was considered a top prospect heading into last year’s draft doing the same thing, and slipping from top ten prospect to the fifth round.

Some fans wonder if Mendoza will slip like Sanders did.

It’s very unlikely Mendoza slips, and especially with Las Vegas Raiders and Tom Brady having the No.1 overall pick and showing up at all of his CFP games. Even if he did it definitely wouldn’t be to the fifth round.

Fernando Mendoza announced he’s not throwing at the NFL Combine



Fans Chime In On The Matter

It didn’t take long for fans to bring their opinions to social media.

“Absolutely…it’s a problem when we do it,” one fan said.

“Shedeur got black balled by the nfl because of his dad. They used not throwing at the combine as an excuse to make people think that was the reason for falling,” another fan said.

“Should he tell teams to not draft him and then list a handful of places he won’t play,” a fan mentioned.

“You think it could have anything to do with that Mendoza it’s just a better quarterback? Won a national championship and a Heisman? Things that Sanders was never close to doing,” a fan asked.

“My man he won a natty and actually beat good teams. Shedduer didn’t win sh-t and didn’t beat nobody and threw to a Heisman trophy winner to pad his stats in college. Shedduer sucks my man,” another fan quipped.

Who’s The Better Talent Mendoza Or Sanders?

Based on collegiate success you’d have to lean toward Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and national championship last season. He led the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record while completing 71 percent of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions. It was the efficiency that jumped off the screen when you watched Mendoza lead the Hoosiers’ dynamic attack.

As for Sanders, his talent is a little more distinct, and he also carries a cult-like following because of the last name on his jersey.

While both are capable signal callers, Mendoza looks the part from a size and leadership standpoint. Sanders showed flashes in his rookie season but also proved there’s a ton of room for growth and development going forward.