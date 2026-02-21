‘They Handed It To Drake Maye’: Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Calls Out Cleveland Browns For Dragging Feet With Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have long been in disarray. The franchise has only had four winning seasons since re-entering the league in 1999. A huge reason for their struggles has been bad front office management and continually missing on draft picks.

The one position they’ve missed on time and time again is quarterback, and despite having Shedeur Sanders fall in their lap in last year’s draft the team still doesn’t know what direction they’d like to go in heading into 2026. While Sanders wasn’t overly impressive from a statistical standpoint, the former Colorado and Jackson State star showed some things that you can definitely build around.

Emmitt Smith Doesn’t Approve Of Cleveland Browns Treatment Of Shedeur Sanders

The Browns reluctance to commit to Sanders going forward has legendary Dallas Cowboys running back and the NFL’s all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith up in arms.

Speaking this month on the “UpAndAdamsShow” on FanDuel, the three-time Super Bowl champion didn’t hold back on the Browns or new head coach Todd Monken.

“I was completely disappointed with how the NFL treated him. He was the biggest name coming out of the draft. It sent the wrong message,” Smith said. “What does Cleveland have? Absolutely nothing,” Smith said, arguing the team has failed to present a convincing alternative to Sanders.

Smith Says Cleveland Should Commit To Young Signal Caller Like Other Teams

Smith even compared the Browns situation to other franchises like the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders, who went all in with their young signal callers from the onset.

“But they handed it to Drake Maye and the kid out in Jacksonville,” Smith said, highlighting the contrast with Cleveland’s cautious approach. “I haven’t seen anyone else earn the right but him,” Smith said, insisting Sanders has not been given enough opportunity to establish himself.

Emmitt Smith Says Sanders Has Swag And The It Factor

Smith’s comments come as Sanders begins preparations for his second season on the shores of Lake Erie, where he’ll be in a likely quarterback battle with Dillon Gabriel and former three-time Pro Bowl passer Deshaun Watson, who is set to return after missing the entire 2025-26 season due to injuries.

“When he’s on the football field, they look and feel better,” Smith said, before praising Sanders’ leadership and presence. “His energy is different. His swag is different. His level of confidence is different,” Smith added, framing those traits as strengths rather than concerns.

While Sanders’ play wasn’t great, a lot of it had to do with a totally inept offense. He’ll need to be better but for sure, but it would also help if the Browns actually set him up for success.