‘If I’m Shedeur Sanders, Why Am I Listening To Todd Monken?’: Kyle Long Loves Hire, But Emmanuel Acho Says Cleveland Browns New HC Won’t Meet Expectations

Going into the offseason, the Cleveland Browns have not anointed Shedeur Sanders as QB1 entering the 2026 season, but they did fire head coach Kevin Stefanski, who wasn’t the biggest fan of the rookie and will be bringing in seasoned offensive coordinator Todd Monken as head coach.

Most assume that the driving force behind the move is to ensure that going into next season, Shedeur is at the very least prepared to compete for the starting job and perform to the best of his abilities.

There are mixed reviews, however, on whether or not Lamar Jackson’s former offensive coordinator is a good fit for Shedeur.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Long Says Shedeur Sanders Will Thrive In Todd Monken System

Fromer Chicago Bears star Kyle Long, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, gushed about the hire on CBS Sports.

“Well, if you take a look at what the Cleveland Browns have at their disposal right now, they have a young quarterback that is not lacking in confidence,” Long said. “He loves throwing the football down the field. In addition to that they’ve got a young running back who enjoys being the bell cow for that offense. I think those two things have to be pertinent and priority one in the Todd Monken offense.”





Lamar Jackson had some of his best offensive seasons passing the ball with Monken calling plays, but he and Shedeur are very different kinds of quarterbacks.

“Lamar Jackson and those guys did a lot of RPO stuff and spread the ball on the outside,” Long continued. The two things that really appear to me with Shedeur Sanders is his confidence and ability to throw the football down the field and run the football. They’re going to have to get a real No. 1 receiver to pair with Jerry Jeudy. I love this higher already. I think Shedeur will really lean into this style of offense.”

Long paints a positive future for the Browns with Monken at the helm.

Emmanuel Acho Says There’s No Reason For Shedeur Sanders To Be Excited About Todd Monken Hire

On the other hand, there’s always skeptics. Emmanuel Acho doesn’t believe that Monken’s success in the coordinator role at the college and pro level will convince Shedeur Sanders to believe in him as the top guy.

"If I'm Shedeur [Sanders], why am I listening to Todd Monken? What have you won on an NFL level?"



– @EmmanuelAcho weighs in on the Cleveland Browns hiring Todd Monken as their new head coach



In a video clip from his “Speakeasy” podcast posted on X that has over 1.7M views, the former FS1 host said:

“Any expectation for Shedeur Sanders under Todd Monken I believe will lead to disappointment. There is nothing about Todd Monken as a head coach that should get you excited. As an offensive coordinator you can say Lamar Jackson had an MVP under Todd Monken. As an OC Lamar Jackson had 41 TDs and 4 interceptions under Todd Monken. As an offensive coordinator you can make arguments or Todd Monken. Stetson Bennett won two National Championships at Georgia under Todd Monken.” Todd Monken Has Earned An NFL Head Coaching Job

Monken’s resume says he’s earned his shot as a head coach. He’s served as OC for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens, where the team had a 33-18 record during his stint. He does have college head coaching experience, leading the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to a 9-5 record and Heart of Dallas Bowl appearance. He’s also coached at the college level for the University of Georgia, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Acho respects the resume, but nowhere does it say he’s been a head coach. So you’re pairing a young team with very delicate pieces with a guy who has no experience being “the guy.”

Emmanuel Acho Says Todd Monken Hasn’t Proven He Can Lead Men: Will Fall Short Of Expectations

“But as a head coach? No. Nothing about Todd Monken as a head man gets me excited. I need to see who the offensive coordinator is going to be,” Acho continued. “But what I don’t yet see T, is how is Todd Monken going to command that locker room. Command that group of men and also if I’m Shedeur or anybody in that locker room, why am I listening to Todd Monken? What have you won on an NFL level as a head coach? You’re not even a head coach at an NFL level. So I don’t even have expectations for Shedeur under Todd Monken because I believe that any expectations I would have he would not meet, because WHY AM I EXCITED ABOUT IT?”

Todd Monken’s Popularity Will Skyrocket Coaching Shedeur Sanders

All of a sudden Todd Monken goes from obscure OC to the most talked about coach in football and this is going to continue as next season draws closer and the Browns improve through April’s Draft and start to build an offense that can compete on the big stage. He’s taking a huge chance by agreeing to put himself in the middle of an unpredictable and emotionally-charged dynamic surrounding Shedeur Sanders.