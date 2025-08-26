“Need To Trade Either Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders”: Robert Griffin III Says Inept Cleveland Browns Risk Wrecking Both Young Quarterbacks

Robert Griffin III is great at inciting riots and sparking controversy on his podcasts that he does from the comfort of his home, often with wife Grete sitting near him and chiming in every now and then.

Recently RG III chimed in on the Browns’ quarterback situation that has been the centerpiece of media coverage leading into this NFL season. Most notably, the spotlight on Shedeur Sanders and the way the Cleveland Browns organization has been treating the son of Deion Sanders.

Griffin, a former Browns quarterback himself offered a dose of reality to everyone involved in this debacle.

“Yes Shedeur Sanders is a fifth round pick but he she never been a fifth round talent,” Griffin III began. “That’s why in his mind he is saying “I can change a franchise if you give me the opportunity too.’” “Right now Cleveland is not doing that. I looked at the snap count chart and people were saying he’s playing with same guys Dillon Gabriel was. No he wasn’t. (Shedeur) was playing with 3, 4, and 5 string offensive line. He had five sacks in the (second preseason action) playing behind 2,3 and 4 string offensive line. Two of the sacks he held the ball too long. The other (three) he never had a chance. Did he play with the same wide receivers as Dillon Gabriel did. No he didn’t.” Shedeur Sanders was never given equal opportunity to compete with Dillon Gabriel and the Browns showed us that throughout training camp and the preseason. If was a real competition, Dillon and Shedeur would have played with the same talent around them in the last game.



Full… pic.twitter.com/nf0wX2dqJ5 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2025

RGIII Agrees That Shedeur Sanders Was Treated Differently & Given Less Resources To Shine



RG3 points out a clear difference in the way Shedeur was setup this offseason and the way Gabriel was protected. Shedeur had to play with inferior talent and his final preseason game was proof that the organization doesn’t want him to succeed. This isn’t football competition. It appears to be a game that Cleveland is playing to grab headlines and also damage Sanders’ reputation.



"I think [Shedeur Sanders] is being set up to fail."



—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/gU32q1s2Cw — First Take (@FirstTake) August 7, 2025

“When Shedeur Sanders was put out there with the proper talent around him he excelled,” RG3 added. “Shined on the big stage. I know it was the preseason but it was the most watched preseason in over a decade. When they put him out there, with a talent of guys who are not going to be on NFL rosters that was the result.

So when people say ‘hey they’re setting him up for failure,” RG3 continued. “This is what we’re talking about. I believe the Browns have good intentions for all the quarterbacks win their room. I don’t believe that their execution of making it look like they had the best interests of everybody in the room was there.”

Awful: The Browns cut four of the five offensive linemen who were blocking for rookie QB Shedeur Sanders in their last game.



• Tackle Sebastian Gutierrez

• Center Bucky Williams

• Guard Javion Cohen

• Guard Dartanyan Tinsley



Shedeur was set up to fail 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/IX75C7Ag7V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2025

RG3: Cleveland Browns Must Trade Dillon Gabriel Or Shedeur Sanders

RG3 says the ineptitude and dysfunction notoriously associated with the Browns organization has reared its ugly head again. And it will be detrimental to both young quarterbacks if one isn’t traded soon.

“How can you get a proper assessment of Shedeur Sanders if you don’t allow him to play with the same players that Dillon Gabriel played with. It doesn’t make sense. I believe the Browns need to trade either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur sanders. Because right now it’s not about it not being fair for either guy. It’s not a growth or leadership environment for either guy. And that makes it a bad toxic situation around their quarterback conversation in the media,” RG3 concluded.

Sounds about right when discussing a team that has had just three winning seasons in 22 years.