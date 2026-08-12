‘Using a Blister As An Excuse Is Gross Work’: Shedeur Sanders Losing Cleveland Browns QB Battle Due To Alleged Injury That’s Affecting His Passing

Few quarterbacks have been as scrutinized and criticized as Shedeur Sanders. With just seven games of pro work under his belt, the narrative about the son of Deion Sanders changes every day.



Currently embroiled in a training camp war for the QB1 position with veteran Deshaun Watson, Shedeur began camp by displaying his superiority at the position. But according to some reports, his performance hasn’t been as scintillating as we draw closer to the team’s first preseason game on Aug. 15, suggesting that Watson is in the lead for the starting job.

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If that is true, there’s a reason for it, according to Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 the Fan in Cleveland. Sanders is reportedly dealing with an injury that has affected his performance in training camp.

92.3 The Fan Reporter Says Bad Blister Is Affecting Shedeur Sanders’ Throws

It was reported on Tuesday that Sanders is trying to manage a painful blister on his throwing hand as he competes with Watson. Peterlin said the issue could explain why some of Sanders’ passes recently haven’t been crisp spirals. It hasn’t been confirmed by the team nor Sanders, so at this point it’s all speculation.

“I’ve heard from people around Shedeur that he’s actually dealing with a blister issue right now,” said Peterlin, who reports live from Browns training camp. “People are not being sensitive enough to the blister issue at the current moment. That’s what it is.”

"I've heard from people around Shedeur that he's actually dealing with a blister issue right now."



➡️ @JPeterlin and @NickWilsonSays on the critics of Shedeur Sanders at #Browns training camp pic.twitter.com/O7O83zLXQq — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 11, 2026

Guys get nicked up all the time in football, especially quarterbacks. Even if Shedeur were in tremendous pain, he is going to compete and not complain about having his performance affected by injury or anything else.

Peterlin also mentioned that Shedeur’s still been very accurate with his passes despite a loss of perfect rotation because of the suspected blister.

“We watched the man basically get degloved in a game against the Bears. He stayed out there and tried to play through it all. He’s just a gamer. The ball isn’t going to be a perfect tight spiral when you have a blister on your throwing hand on one of your fingers. That’s just the reality of it. He’s still out there grinding, locating passes where they need to be,” he continued.

Watson Reportedly Worked With First Team On Shedeur’s Day

Sanders hasn’t missed any practices because of this blister, but one eye-opener occurred this week when Watson unexpectedly stepped in to take first-team reps on Sanders’ scheduled day to work with the starting offense. Sanders still practiced, however, and coach Todd Monken said the change-up was his decision.

So that might be a message that Watson is in the lead. The Chicago Bears are waiting, and Monken isn’t giving any hints about who’s ahead in the battle. This entire QB battle is giving “high school” tryout.

Shedeur Sanders & Deshaun Watson Co-Starters On First Depth Chart

The Browns listed Sanders and Watson as co-starters on their first unofficial depth chart. Monken wants a fierce QB competition and is laying the groundwork for such entering preseason. Both quarterbacks are expected to start one preseason game each prior to Monken making a final decision.

“As long as we’re still sharing reps, it’s a competition,” Monken said. “I promise you I’ll tell you when I know what we’re doing, you’ll know.”

Sanders is temporarily at the top of the depth chart, but he’s no closer than he’s been to being officially named the future of the Browns. Everything Watson has been through since signing that $230M blockbuster deal seems to be in the rearview mirror. Because of his past accomplishments the franchise appears willing to give one last chance to recapture the magic.

“There are a number of things you get to evaluate once you get to the closest we have to games, which is preseason,” Monken said. “I think there’s a part of their quarterback’s body language. How they are around the team, do I sense, ‘Hey, that’s over, I’ve moved on to the next play.’”

Fans React To Reports Of Shedeur Sanders Blister Affecting His Throws

Sanders has been a favorite of many fans, but not of the media.

“The only guys in Cleveland trying to be objective. Hopefully we get to football at some point,” one fan commented in response. “Using a blister as an excuse is gross work from George and Lennie here,” said another fan blasting the hosts for covering for Sanders. “Shedeur and Kenny Pickett look like the same QB to me. Maybe Shedeur should try wearing gloves too. You know, for his blisters,” one netizen joked.

Certain fans take every excuse to laugh and clown Shedeur, but if Monken doesn’t get this quarterback situation straightened out Cleveland will be a laughingstock franchise again.