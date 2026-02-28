“Pack It Up King, The Party’s Over’: LA Lakers Legend Byron Scott Is Ready To Close The Book On The LeBron James Era In Tinseltown 

Losers of the five their last seven games, the struggling Los Angeles Lakers are currently sixth in the extremely tough and competitive Western Conference. With the team’s glaring holes on both ends of the court, the probability of a deep playoff doesn’t seem likely, and with that team it could mean the end road for LeBron James in a Lakers uniform.

The 41-year-old legend is in the final year of his contract and could opt to retire, although this appears highly unlikely. The possibility of him playing another season in the purple and gold doesn’t look promising, and, according to three-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend Byron Scott, that’s perfectly OK. Scott, the former shooting guard and defensive stopper opposite Magic Johnson, also coached the Lakers from 2014-16, the final three seasons of the late, great Kobe Bryant’s illustrious NBA career, and bleeds purple and gold.

Former Laker Byron Scott wants LeBron off his team.



"I think this should be his last year here… You don't have to go home, but you got to get the hell out of here."😳



(h/t @TheNBABase )



pic.twitter.com/RUd5lr0S2J — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 27, 2026

Byron Scott Is Ready For The LBJ Era To End

As the Lakers continue to try to figure out how to get the most out of their big three of the James, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves it’s pretty obvious that their current roster isn’t built for playoff success. That’s pretty much been the result since James arrived in 2018, minus the “Bubble championship” won during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to enhance their roster going forward the Lakers will need to move on from James, who’s raking in $52.6 million this season. Lakers legends of the past have shown their disapproval of how the team has allowed James to manipulate their once proud franchise into doing what he and Klutch Sports have wanted repeatedly, and all it’s done is rob them of quality young players while netting one title and two total deep playoff runs in nine seasons. Moving on from James would free up significant cap space and reshaping roster around Dončić.

Because of that Scott sounded like he was speaking on behalf of Lakeshow brethren when he said this during a recent appearance on Power 106 FMs “Brown Bag Mornings” show…

“I just thought it was laughable coming from one of the greatest players to ever play the game to say it’s harder to play now than it was then,” Scott said. “I’m a fan, but I don’t mince words either. I think this should be his last year here. You don’t got to go home, but you got to get the hell up out of here.”

"It was always a Hollywood marriage. Two hot stars. You know what happens in Hollywood, one of the stars eventually starts dating somebody younger. That's Luka."@colincowherd reacts to Byron Scott's comments about LeBron & the Lakers pic.twitter.com/cpCYQIWqGL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 27, 2026

It didn’t take long for fans to run to social media to express their feelings on the comments made by Scott.

“Very harsh but ultimately fair,” one fan said.

“Lakers won’t win anything with LeBron on the current roster,” another fan said.

“Byron Scott spitting straight FACTS Real Lakers fans been saying this. One ring in 7 years while holding the whole roster hostage at 41? Time to rebuild. ‘You don’t gotta go home but you gotta get the hell outta here’ — PERIOD,” another fan quipped. “He’s clearly holding the team back in pursuit of stats. I know the Lebronsexuals will be like, but oh look at his numbers. Yeah, that’s because that’s all he cares about. He’s a burden to his team,” a critic mentioned. “Byron Scott hit LeBron with the ‘you don’t gotta go home but you gotta get the hell outta here’ like it’s closing time at the club Man really said pack it up King, the party’s over at 41,” another fan spewed. “People hating on the old head for dissing LeBron when LeBron dissing their era lmao,” someone else said.

Is Scott Salty?

Some believe Scott has an ax to grind with James for leaving the Cavs right as he was hired as their head coach in 2010. While that could hold some merit, Scott is probably more tired of the era comparisons as well as James’ perceived lack of effort on defense, the “Kobe” factor of Scott having coached him. His biggest issue seems to be the influence James has had over the organization since his ballyhooed arrival.