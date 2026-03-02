‘Don’t Get My Wife Mad…Done With Basketball’: Zhuri James’ Trick Shots and Incredible Dribbling Is Crushing Savannah James’ Volleyball Mom Dreams

With the illustrious career of LeBron James coming to an end sooner than later, the game will be left with sons Bronny (Lakers) and Bryce (Arizona). His wife Savannah has made it very clear that she doesn’t want daughter Zhuri playing the sport.

Prior to the Lakers matchup with the Golden State Warriors, James and Zhuri had some fun shooting hoops, and the clip immediately went viral and had fans wondering if she had next in the James family pantheon. Following the Lakers’ big win. the four-time NBA champion and NBA’s all-time leading scorer put that notion to rest.

🗣️ “She’s a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while.. got good handles.. good form too” • @KingJames sounds off on having his good-luck charm Zhuri on the road! ❤️ #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/k5W8UnJoVI — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2026

Bron Says Don’t Upset His Wife

James, who’s in his NBA-record 23rd NBA season, was quick to let everyone know that his wife is done with basketball and Zhuri is locked in on the game of volleyball.

“She’s a volleyball player, don’t get my wife mad. My wife is done with basketball, she’s done with it,” James said, sparking laughter from reporters. “[Zhuri’s] a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while, so she does got good handles and she’s got good form, too. But, my wife ain’t playing that. Not another one. She says that’s it.”

So cool seeing the development from Zhuri James on the volleyball court 👏



(via @KingJames, mrs_savannahrj/IG, coachboatvolleyball/IG wearecitysports/IG) pic.twitter.com/vWG2jOpvuC — espnW (@espnW) February 12, 2026

James Enjoys Being Father To A Girl

Now in the twilight of his NBA career, we’re seeing a side of James that we’ve gotten glimpses of in the past, but now even more. The 41-year-old recently how he’s put everything into perspective as it pertains to his life on and off the court, and nothing will ever outweigh time spent with his wife and children.

“I miss a lot of moments, you know, spending time with my kids because of my career,” said James, who has three children with his wife, Savannah, including Bronny (21) and Bryce (18). “Over the course of my career, anytime I got moments with them either individually, two of them, three of them all together, whatever the case may be — it’s always special for me,” James explained. “So to have my daughter want to come on the road and be with me [is special].” “It’s definitely softened me up over the last 11 years,” James said of being a girl dad. “I had two boys to begin with, but getting a little girl 11 years ago, man, it’s definitely softened me up. So it’s special to have her. You know, it’s a different type of love. If anybody got girls and boys, it’s a different type of love that you [share]. It’s tough love when it comes to my boys. I yell at them and stuff, whatever. They take it. They know how to approach it. It’s different. It’s a little softness with my daughter. So it’s pretty cool.”

LeBron Focused On Finishing Season Strong And Zhuri On Budding Volleyball Development

As James and the Lakers continue to pursue that precious top six seed and avoid the play-in, Zhuri is enjoying her steady development on the volleyball court. Fully committed to the world of competitive volleyball, Zhuri will remain a main presence at her dad’s games as a fan, per mom.

She will likely continue to promote her show “All Things Zhuri” on YouTube, where she dabbles in fashion.