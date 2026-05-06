‘Take A Cortisone Shot, Deal With The Pain’: Ric Flair Comes For Hamstrung Lakers Stars After LeBron Blames Game 1 Failures On Luka Doncic’s Absence

Ric Flair wrestled for more than half a century, and the injuries he sustained and performed through, while enduring incredible abuse to his body, is legendary. However, Flair, doesn’t make excuses or offer regrets about how far he took it to put on a show for the fans and build the performative-but-deadly sport of pro wrestling on a global scale.

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Ric Flair Implores Luka Dončić To Get Back In The Game

That’s why when the 77-year-old icon speaks, people listen … and often they get mad afterward.

With the Lakers falling miserably to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and LeBron James left to try and turn back the clock with his performances because Luka is still out with the hammy, Flair went crazy in post on X, imploring the Lakers’ star to suck it up and get out there.

“Luka@lukadoncic, Please Get In The Game! Take A Shot Of Cortisone And Deal With The Pain! They Are Paying You 50 Million A Year, And You’re Not There! WTF! I Hope@JeanieBuss Trades You Next Year. Nobody Wants A Lame Duck On Their Team!”

Luka @lukadoncic, Please Get In The Game! Take A Shot Of Cortisone And Deal With The Pain! They Are Paying You 50 Million A Year, And You’re Not There! WTF! I Hope @JeanieBuss Trades You Next Year. Nobody Wants A Lame Duck On Their Team! pic.twitter.com/c5R2OvAltU — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 6, 2026

Luka Dončić Sidelined This Playoffs With Severe Hamstring Injury: Is He Taking Too Long To Return?

Luka Dončić has been out of action since April 2, 2026, when he suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain during the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It came at the worst possible time as LeBron James was able to carry L.A. to a first-round series win over the Houston Rockets, who were missing Kevin Durant.

Most thought Luka would be back if the Lakers survive the first round, but here he is still on the sidelines.

Lakers fans were excited and optimistic as they racked up some garbage wins down the stretch with the “Big three” of LeBron, Luka and Austin Reaves. Reaves got hurt and came back, but he’s not in a groove. The most important piece is Luka and he’s nursing a hamstring injury.

RELATED: ‘That boy AR TOOOO TOUGH!!’: Austin Reaves Is Dropping 50 and Getting Larry Bird Love While White Fans Argue Over His GOAT Status

Lakers Fans Attack Ric Flair’s Plead To Luka Dončić To Play Through Pain

Lakers fans immediately came at Ric Flair, generation-shaming him for not knowing that this era of entitled ballplayers will be supported fully by the younger generation.

“People have to forgive Ric Flair. They have wrestlers that were wrestling through all type of injuries He came up in a Era where a Guy got thrown 20 Feet in the Air on to a ring full of Tacks. Guy getting Kicked off Ladders through tables He’s older he can’t I don’t think he can even think Outside of Old School Grit.” one fan joked. “Shut the F-k up. He carried us all year long,” said one fan defending Luka. “He’s been sitting out so he doesn’t do further damage to the hamstring. Where is this same energy every time Bron sits multiple games out cause he got sand in his V–a?”

LeBron James Scores 27 Points, Blames Offensive Struggles On Luka’s Absence

Speaking of LeBron, he had a throwback game with 27 points on 12-for-17 shooting and tried his best to keep the Lakers in a Round 2, Game 1 playoff game they lost 109-90. But he did rub some fans the wrong way when he noted Luka’s absence unsolicited. It appeared as if he was throwing Luka under the bus postgame.

“Where do you think the offensive issues are coming from?.” one reporter asked LeBron, who looked back in disbelief.

I try to respect Bron, then I hear him talk and I remember why I can’t like him. You took the loss, eveyone knows you don’t have Luka. LET OTHERS SAY IT- LET OTHERS DEFEND YOU. When you say it it’s soft. pic.twitter.com/3UuWhdTXWy — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) May 6, 2026

“Offensive issues are coming from?” LeBron asked. “We’re down to a guy that averaged 37 a game. What did he average 35 this year? 33.5? What are you asking? The issue right there is. We are playing against the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA, as far as the ratings. And when you play against great defenses you have to have a guy that can attract multiple defenders at all times. We got some great shots tonight, but we missed them. When you play against the world champions, having a guy that averages 34, 6 and 8 … that’s special, so we have to be better.”

While fans cut Luka slack, some came for LeBron.

“SGA ain’t complain once about not having JDub. Kobe ain’t complain once about Shaq taking his 30 to Miami…. Steph ain’t complain once about KD taking his 30 to Brooklyn. MJ ain’t complain once about Pip never averaging 30. “This N-a is a crybaby, deflector, accountability dodger, teammate-thrower under the bus-er,” one netizen said. “You 100% right. When he talks after a win, it’s because he’s the greatest player of all time…. When he talks after a loss, it’s never his fault and he needs more help. Pathetic,” another added. “Leading with that is weak leadership,” one X user tweeted. “His fans will call it hating but it’s simply the truth. It’s not that what he is saying is false, it’s that he doesn’t need to say it because we already know and theres no need to dwell. Its for his own ego to rid accountability for losing imo.”

Lakers star Luka Dončić led the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game and then hurt his hamstring and hasn’t been available for the playoffs which is aggravating everyone from Ric Flair, who says Luka should suck it up, to LeBron James (Photo: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

It seems that the verdict on LeBron James is always split between those who sing his praises for performing at a high level at 41, and others who know that without Luka, it doesn’t matter what LeBron does, so it’s all for show. Even Bron knows that.