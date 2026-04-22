‘Weren’t All 10s. There Were a Couple Of Heavyweights’: Ric Flair Says He Blew By Wilt Chamberlain’s 20,000 Women Mark By Age 39

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair appeared on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, and the 77-year-old says he’s heard the legendary stories about Wilt Chamberlain‘s love conquests and he’s not impressed.

Ric Flair Says He Slept With More Women Than Wilt Chamberlain By Age 39

When it comes to putting up numbers, Flair said he didn’t discriminate.

Ric Flair claims he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain’s infamous record 😂



"I blew by [Wilt Chamberlain] when I was 39.



I want to make it clear to you: they weren't all 10s.



There was a couple of heavyweights along the way, but it was in a small town.



I don't remember their names. I… pic.twitter.com/9LEbWuGsaS — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 22, 2026

“You know that famous Wilt Chamberlain 10,000 number?” the host asked. (According to Wilt, it was actually 20K, but who’s counting?) “I blew by [Wilt Chamberlain] when I was 39,” Flair mumbled, before clarifying. “I want to make it clear to you: they weren’t all 10s. There were a couple of heavyweights along the way, but it was in a small town. I don’t remember their names. I don’t want them to remember mine.”

It’s quite possible that Flair is telling the truth. He’s been wrestling for over a half century and has more travel miles in backwoods towns than Davy Crocket. He also admits that he was quite often just engaging in these activities for the heck of it.

Wilt Chamberlain Claimed To Have Slept With 20,000 Women

Wilt Chamberlain famously claimed to have slept with 20,000 women during his lifetime, publicly stating in his 1991 book “A View From Above” that he had accomplished that milestone.

Wilt says he came up with the figure by averaging his encounters over the years, starting from around age 15 to 55, He came up with an estimate of 1.2 to 1.5 women per day. The validity of the claim has been highly debated, but close friends of Chamberlain, who once scored 100 points in a game, confirm that he slept with 23 different women over a 10-day period.

Wilt Chamberlain reportedly slept with

over 20,000 women… One of them

had to be Otto Porter's grandma 👵 pic.twitter.com/TjAAEeCgQo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 23, 2023

Fans Aren’t Impressed By Nature Boy’s Numbers

“After meeting this guy around Charlotte bars at least a dozen times for years, I can tell you he probably ain’t lying,” said one fan, suggesting that all Flair does is drink these days. “As recently as a few years ago I saw women hanging all over him in Uptown. He is a very charming and likeable guy, and usually is the life of the bar,” said another fan. “He’s not the Nature Boy for nothin!” one fan exclaimed.

Not everyone found Ric’s claim funny.

“I understand the physiology of this type of gloating. But there is no God there,” one user said. “I don’t think this interview was professional of you, Ric Flair doesn’t need to be interviewed anymore, this is actually making me mad. This is taking advantage of the elderly,” another fan quipped. “he’s the town drunk here in Tampa,” one netizen commented. “I’m sure Charlotte loves hearing these stories lol,” said another, referencing Ric’s wrestling superstar daughter. “And now he’s a sad old man sh-tting his pants in bars before happy hour. It’s not the flex you think it is,” one unsympathetic fan said. Ric Flair reveals he wasn't invited to WrestleMania 42 following an incident involving Ludwig Kaiser amid Tiffany Stratton’s attack on Charlotte Flair:



"I didn’t get invited to WrestleMania this year. I threatened to beat up Tiffany Stratton’s husband.



A 24-year-old kid being… pic.twitter.com/xUM8IILE6a — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 22, 2026

The legend of Ric Flair continues, and while he’s alive why not keep the party going? His era of celebrity is a far cry from the today where everybody is a celebrity on social media.